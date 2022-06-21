ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Are Literally Paying People To Use Bing

By Catherine Lewis
 2 days ago
Last week, we lost a hero. A true soldier, a resilient veteran, which never stopped fighting for what it believed in - taking half an hour to load emails. I’m talking about Internet Explorer, of course, which after almost 27 years of service, made its last searches a few days ago,...

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry's biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

