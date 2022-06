State prosecutors in Mexico announced Tuesday morning that two Canadians have been found stabbed to death in a resort located in Playa del Carmen. The names and hometowns of the two Canadians are not yet available, though law enforcement said that the male victim had multiple identities and was sought by Interpol on interational wire fraud charges. The Daily Beast reported that both victims had been staying in the area for several months prior to their deaths. A security guard in the resort complex was also injured, though it has not been confirmed if the guard’s injury was in direct...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO