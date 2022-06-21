Cities with the most expensive homes in Ames metro area

There has been nothing short of an explosion of announcements about technology-enabled golf facilities in the state of Iowa. However, the leader is clearly Topgolf, and they're finally coming to Iowa. Topgolf announced in a press release today that they'll be building the first Topgolf venue in the state of...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A broken motor means the city of Des Moines is no longer making money with wastewater. The wastewater plant on the southeast side normally pulls methane from wastewater to process and sell it. Currently, they're burning off the methane instead. That's because a key component...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
PAID CONTENT | Stephanie Schoennagel, Marketing Manager-Goodguys, says they are expecting a record crowd this year with over 5000 vehicles expected for this Year for the 31st Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by BASF at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. This year's event includes:. Burnout competition. Twilight cruise...
NORWALK, IOWA — It’s a nationwide problem, but it has come home on a hot day in Norwalk. Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the Norwalk Pool is only open 1-3:00 pm in the afternoon, Sunday through Thursday, and 6:30-8:00 in the evening. The pool is closed Friday and Saturday. On a hot day its […]
A heated, 20-minute debate analyzing overdue driveway repairs highlighted a tense Grand Junction city council meeting June 13. In all, elected officials resided over a two-and-a-half long meeting detailing a variety of topics. The most heated debate was in connection to a city-owned portion of a driveway owned by the...
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) The Fort Dodge Pet Supplies Plus Store will open Friday at 9:00 am. Alpha Media spoke with the folks who are working on the last minute items that need to be taken care of before the doors open. The new business at 2916 5th...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s showcase of local sports history will soon shut its doors for good and move online only. The Iowa Hall of Pride, which is located within the Iowa Events Center, is closing on June 30, the Iowa High School Athletics Association announced Wednesday. Instead, it will move elements of the museum […]
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa school that has been in town for decades is turning in its teasing comb and shutting its doors for good. The Ottumwa branch of the Iowa School of Beauty is closing permanently. In a Facebook post from June 17, 2022, the school has set an anticipated closing date of Aug. 27, 2022.
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — On Friday, June 17, Story County was reported to have an array ofroad problems. More information has been made available. A portion of the pavement on 580th Avenue between Highway 30 and 250th Street had buckled, creating an unintentional speed bump. That part of the road has been closed for repairs.
Personal safety and freedoms have been topics of discussion in Iowa as of late. When considering the legalization debate of cannabis and other drugs, it’s obvious this deeply-instilled Iowan value of autonomy only applies to certain, societally approved activities. One place Iowa could update its drug policies is in...
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) 31 business owners are getting a surprise visit from the Webster County Board of Supervisors today, as each will be receiving between 25-hundred and 10-thousand dollars in grant money for their small businesses. Webster County Supervisor Niki Conrad spoke to Alpha Media about the.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Check out this big catch in Des Moines. Greg Sieck shared a picture of a 71-pound flathead catfish he caught Saturday near downtown. Sieck runs the YouTube channel Outdoor X Media. He says they took some photos before releasing the massive fish back into the water.
Landus Cooperative recently swapped facilities with another agriculture cooperative. Landus Cooperative CEO Matt Carstens tells Raccoon Valley Radio in response to the agriculture industry consolidations and condensing of the market, they wanted to create synergies with other cooperatives so they could continue to thrive. He says the Landus Board of Directors unanimously approved trading facilities with Heartland Cooperative, including Earlham for Panora and Woodward for Rippey.
AMES, Iowa — It's no secret staffing shortages and issues have plagued all types of industries since the onset of the pandemic — and area law enforcement agencies say they're not immune to these challenges. "We're currently down about 20% of our staffing," said Commander Daniel Walter with...
L. Kenneth Gookin was born March 15, 1926 and passed away on May 10, 2022. Visitation will be at 9:30, Saturday, May 14th with a memorial service following at 10:30 at Grace United Methodist Church in Story City, Iowa. Kenneth (Kenny) Gookin was born to Lester and Ruth Gookin on...
Gerald Burton Pettinger died June 6, 2022, in Marshalltown, Iowa, of cancer. He was 75. He was born Oct. 8, 1946, in Chariton, Iowa, to Robert and Erville Pettinger. He attended Ragtown School and Russell Community School, graduating in 1965. He went on to attend Iowa State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in fisheries and wildlife biology.
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Grundy Center Fire Department was at the scene of a house fire for more than nine hours Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 4th Street. Officials said there were three people inside the home,...
DES MOINES, IA — On Thursday morning, leaders of the Iowa Democratic party made their pitch to keep the first in the nation spot in the caucuses. Iowa Democrats laid out why the state should keep it’s status: they have been first in the nation since 1972, there is a great mix of urban and […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — IndyCar returns to the Iowa Speedway in Newton in one month, but on Tuesday drivers took laps on a different Iowa track – the streets of downtown Des Moines. In a scene reminiscent of the Ruan Grand Prix of the late 80s and early 90s, drivers Josef Newgarden and Jack Harvey […]
