ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Ames metro area

By Stacker
Chariton Leader
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.charitonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Topgolf Announces They’re Building First Iowa Facility

There has been nothing short of an explosion of announcements about technology-enabled golf facilities in the state of Iowa. However, the leader is clearly Topgolf, and they're finally coming to Iowa. Topgolf announced in a press release today that they'll be building the first Topgolf venue in the state of...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

What would a suspension of the federal gas tax mean for Iowans?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Local
Iowa Business
Ames, IA
Business
Local
Iowa Government
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Ames, IA
Government
WHO 13

Norwalk residents upset with short public pool hours

NORWALK, IOWA — It’s a nationwide problem, but it has come home on a hot day in Norwalk. Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the Norwalk Pool is only open 1-3:00 pm in the afternoon, Sunday through Thursday, and 6:30-8:00 in the evening. The pool is closed Friday and Saturday. On a hot day its […]
NORWALK, IA
yourfortdodge.com

New Pet Supplies Plus Store Gets Set to Open in Fort Dodge

(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) The Fort Dodge Pet Supplies Plus Store will open Friday at 9:00 am. Alpha Media spoke with the folks who are working on the last minute items that need to be taken care of before the doors open. The new business at 2916 5th...
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Hall of Pride closing at the end of June

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s showcase of local sports history will soon shut its doors for good and move online only. The Iowa Hall of Pride, which is located within the Iowa Events Center, is closing on June 30, the Iowa High School Athletics Association announced Wednesday. Instead, it will move elements of the museum […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ames Metro#Zillow
ktvo.com

Ottumwa School of Beauty closing its doors for good

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa school that has been in town for decades is turning in its teasing comb and shutting its doors for good. The Ottumwa branch of the Iowa School of Beauty is closing permanently. In a Facebook post from June 17, 2022, the school has set an anticipated closing date of Aug. 27, 2022.
OTTUMWA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KCCI.com

Man reels in 71-pound catfish near downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Check out this big catch in Des Moines. Greg Sieck shared a picture of a 71-pound flathead catfish he caught Saturday near downtown. Sieck runs the YouTube channel Outdoor X Media. He says they took some photos before releasing the massive fish back into the water.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Landus Swaps Facilities with Heartland Cooperative

Landus Cooperative recently swapped facilities with another agriculture cooperative. Landus Cooperative CEO Matt Carstens tells Raccoon Valley Radio in response to the agriculture industry consolidations and condensing of the market, they wanted to create synergies with other cooperatives so they could continue to thrive. He says the Landus Board of Directors unanimously approved trading facilities with Heartland Cooperative, including Earlham for Panora and Woodward for Rippey.
RIPPEY, IA
weareiowa.com

Staffing issues create challenges for metro police departments

AMES, Iowa — It's no secret staffing shortages and issues have plagued all types of industries since the onset of the pandemic — and area law enforcement agencies say they're not immune to these challenges. "We're currently down about 20% of our staffing," said Commander Daniel Walter with...
AMES, IA
Chariton Leader

Kenny Gookin

L. Kenneth Gookin was born March 15, 1926 and passed away on May 10, 2022. Visitation will be at 9:30, Saturday, May 14th with a memorial service following at 10:30 at Grace United Methodist Church in Story City, Iowa. Kenneth (Kenny) Gookin was born to Lester and Ruth Gookin on...
STORY CITY, IA
Chariton Leader

Gerald Burton Pettinger

Gerald Burton Pettinger died June 6, 2022, in Marshalltown, Iowa, of cancer. He was 75. He was born Oct. 8, 1946, in Chariton, Iowa, to Robert and Erville Pettinger. He attended Ragtown School and Russell Community School, graduating in 1965. He went on to attend Iowa State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in fisheries and wildlife biology.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCRG.com

Three displaced due to Grundy Center house fire

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Grundy Center Fire Department was at the scene of a house fire for more than nine hours Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 4th Street. Officials said there were three people inside the home,...
GRUNDY CENTER, IA
WHO 13

IndyCars cruise downtown Des Moines on Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — IndyCar returns to the Iowa Speedway in Newton in one month, but on Tuesday drivers took laps on a different Iowa track – the streets of downtown Des Moines. In a scene reminiscent of the Ruan Grand Prix of the late 80s and early 90s, drivers Josef Newgarden and Jack Harvey […]
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy