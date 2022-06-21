ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Sioux City metro area

By Stacker
Chariton Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.charitonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Sioux City, IA
Business
Sioux City, IA
Real Estate
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man builds himself malt shop

SIOUX CENTER—As summer swings into the region, one Sioux Center handyman has completed a project to help keep family and friends cool with a sweat treat. Robert “Bob” Ver Mulm, 71, was looking at a bit of downtime in 2020 after three back surgeries kept him away from work at his construction company, B & S Construction. Stuck taking it easy while he recuperated, he came up with the idea to turn a garage stall in one of his buildings into an old-fashioned malt shop with the help of his son, Robert.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
B102.7

Upcoming South Dakota Event Getting Negative National Attention

An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
CANTON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow
siouxlandnews.com

Woman found dead in house fire on Sioux City's west side

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE 3:00 p.m.: Sioux City Fire Rescue says that when conditions permitted, investigators were able to enter the home and found a woman dead in the living room of the house. Fire crews were called to 1415 Ross St. just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE ABDUCTION ATTEMPT OF TEEN

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT WANTED IN THE ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION OF A TEENAGE GIRL MONDAY EVENING. POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL FROM A 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHO SAID SHE HAD JUMPED OUT OF THE SUSPECT’S VEHICLE AND RAN TO SAFETY AT A BUSINESS NEAR 41ST AND HAMILTON.
KEYC

Northwest Iowa judge among candidates for Iowa Supreme Court

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa judge is among five applicants for a vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court. Judge Patrick Tott, who’s the Chief District Court Judge of the Third Judicial District based in Sioux City, will be interviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission, next Monday morning.
SIOUX CITY, IA
puppytoob.com

No One Thought This Growling Pit Bull Would Make It Out Of The Shelter

Karma Rescue of Sioux City posted the video of a female pit bull in its shelter that didn’t have a good chance of making it out of the shelter. The pit bull pup growled at the attendant and showed her teeth, which isn’t a good sign for shelter dogs in a city that has an active ban on pit bulls. It renders them unadoptable by law. Shelters are not allowed to place them in forever homes within the city. The female shelter worker was afraid of being bitten but unwilling to give up on the juvenile dog. She called in Wade, a friend who was fearless as he leashed the dog and led her out of the kennel cage. The dog wagged her tail and barked as he slipped the leash over her head. She rolled onto her back in the grass and wagged her tail in delight as Wade rubbed her belly. She was a friendly dog who needed training, but her time was up at the shelter. Unadoptable, she would be euthanized. The attendant was set to take her to the vet for euthanization in an hour when she sent one last text to the Hug Heart Foundation in Los Angeles, California. Pit bull rescues were full and unable to take any more dogs, but her impassioned plea to save the life of this beautiful young dog was enough to convince the shelter to take the dog.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Tap's Cafe opens in Granville

GRANVILLE—Michele and Tom Tapper have been in the food business for decades. As longtime owners of the Gobblestop Turkey Shop — a mobile restaurant with a fleet of six food trailers — the Tappers traveled to festivals and events across the region, frying turkey legs and peddling fries and sandwiches to hungry crowds.
GRANVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy