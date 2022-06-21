ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Cities with the most expensive homes in Baltimore metro area

By Stacker
Ocean City Today
 2 days ago

Commercial Observer

Harbor Bank Co-Financing $200M Redesign of Baltimore Arena

Harbor Bank of Maryland, a Baltimore-based Black-owned bank, will provide financing alongside syndicate leader Truist Bank for Oak View Group’s $200 million historic renovation of Baltimore Arena. The renovated Baltimore Arena is slated to be a top-tier venue that will attract major events and increase economic activity in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

Laurel Apartments Change Hands in $35M Deal

A joint venture between Corner Lot Advisors and Midloch Investment Partners has acquired Ashbury Courts, a 156-unit multifamily building in Laurel, Md., for $35 million. “This investment is a transit-oriented apartment, which we like, and also has a great location in between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore providing access to both metros,” Andy Sinclair, principal and CEO of Midloch Investment Partners, told Commercial Observer. “We’ve always been big fans of in-fill locations, which is part of our long-term strategy, and it’s hard to find those attributes.”
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Comptroller Calls For Tax Holiday To Offset High Gas Prices

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot is among those calling on state and national leaders to temporarily suspend gas taxes. “We need to do something,” Franchot, who is running for governor, said at a Northwest Baltimore gas station Thursday. The state already had a 30-day gas tax “holiday” in March and April, suspending its 36 cents per gallon tax. The cost of gas is set to increase by 6 cents a gallon to adjust for inflation on July 1. “We need help,” Pastor Rodney Hudson said. “We need it now. Not tomorrow, because tomorrow’s too late.” President Joe Biden has called for...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Weekly

New Bridge Links WB&A Trails

It’s “huge,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. It’s “fantastic,” said Jon Korin, president of Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Local officials were praising the latest step in connecting a recreational trail from Anne Arundel County to Prince George’s County....
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
progressivegrocer.com

Infarm Plants Newest Growing Center in Maryland

Global vertical-farming company Infarm will drive its U.S. expansion by establishing its third growing center, which is set to be company’s largest facility to date, near Baltimore. In addition to Infarm’s existing vertical farming facility in Seattle and one planned for Austin, Texas, the new Northeast Growing Center will...
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rehabilitation Company Moves From Harbor East To White Marsh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County. Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.  Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility. “This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Caribbean Carnival Comes To Clifton Park In Baltimore Next Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Trinidad-style street Carnival is coming to Baltimore this summer, the city announced Wednesday. The Baltimore/Washington One Caribbean Carnival is a two-day festival coming to Clifton Park in Northeast Baltimore next month. The event promises “spectacular costumes, joyous revelry, and a generous dash of international flavor.” The festival will be held July 9 and 10, and tickets are $20. Admission for children 12 and under is free. An announcement Wednesday morning at City Hall included a performance. Learn more about the event and find tickets at the festival’s Eventbrite page.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott: crime, budgets, ARPA funds

We begin today with another edition of Midday with the Mayor, our monthly series of live conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, in which he addresses Tom's questions about important issues facing the city. Among the topics we discuss today are the city's ongoing strategies for fighting crime, City...
BALTIMORE, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Announces Public Meeting to Discuss Design of Ellicott City Safe and Sound Extended North Tunnel Project

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County’s Department of Public Works’ (DPW) Bureau of Environmental Services will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, July 6th to share the design of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan’s Extended North Tunnel project. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will take place in the Banneker Room of the George Howard Building, located at 3430 Court House Drive in Ellicott City.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
themunchonline.com

639 Plymouth Rd.

639 Plymouth Rd Unit C1/2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment - Today for your rental needs, we are offering this great first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. As you walk into the unit, you are greeted with a large well-lit living room with new flooring and fresh paint. To the right, you have a great 3 seasons porch. There is also a large dining room where families can get together and make memories. The cute kitchen has everything within arms reach like the great gas stove and refrigerator. Down the long hallway you have 2 large bedrooms with plenty of light. Last but not least you have your relaxing large full bathroom where you can enjoy a nice soak in the tub. There is laundry in the building. Water and heat are included. Available NOW. $1300/ Month + Utilities. Renters Insurance is Required.
BALTIMORE, MD
chestertownspy.org

House of the Week: Still Pond Runs Deep

This is my second visit to the rural crossroads community of Still Pond. Once again, I drove through its charming main street lined with houses dating from the early 19th century to the 1930’s in architectural styles ranging from Colonial Revival, Craftsman and Victorian, as well as vernacular forms such as American National Folk. My first visit inspired further research and I learned that not only is Still Pond an excellent example of the historical development of Kent County’s rural communities of the Upper Eastern Shore, but this small community was also the first in Maryland to give women the right to vote! Two main roads define the Historic District, Still Pond Rd and Old Still Pond Rd. Today’s feature is located on Still Pond Rd, whose streetscape is a row of houses on either side that back up to farmland.
STILL POND, MD
Bay Journal

Tropical Storm Agnes: 50 years later, still the biggest story I ever covered

I learned a lot from Tropical Storm Agnes, arguably the most impactful storm to hit the Chesapeake Bay in the several thousand years the current estuary has existed. Not least among those lessons was the importance of timing. Agnes struck 50 years ago this June, before I had worked on the Baltimore Sun long enough to even get my name on the front page stories I wrote about the storm. I wasn’t assigned them because of my reportorial skills; I had a big GMC pickup with enough clearance to traverse flooded roads.
ENVIRONMENT
realtormarney.com

Baltimore Wine and Food Festival 2022

The Baltimore Food and Wine Festival 2022 will be held June 25, 2022 in a new location at the Timonium Fairgrounds. From 1-6pm, you can try over 150 local and international wines, beer, and spirits, get food from local Baltimore food trucks, and listen to live music all afternoon!. General...
BALTIMORE, MD
pennbizreport.com

Delaware company purchases West Grove hospital

ChristianaCare, a Delaware-based health care organization, recently purchased the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, which closed on Dec. 31, from Tower Health. The purchase includes the hospital, Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, and 24 acres of land. It does not include personnel or medical practices. The...
WEST GROVE, PA
CBS Baltimore

The Manor In Mount Vernon Has Become Baltimore’s Drag Brunch Hotspot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drag shows are quickly becoming the top-of-the-line source of brunch entertainment, scrambling eggs with a dash of sass and serving up some home fries with high heels. The Manor Drag Brunch in Mount Vernon has become the latest hotspot for all.                          “We have drag brunch here every single Saturday and Sundays,” drag queen Brooklyn Heights said. The host of Saturday shows, Brooklyn Heights says it’s a space where anyone can feel free. “You don’t have to worry about are you going to be discriminated against,” Heights said. “It’s just...
BALTIMORE, MD

