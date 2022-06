Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. will join the Raptors on a two-way contract, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The son of an NBA player, Harper spent four seasons with the Scarlet Knights before deciding to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for the draft. He averaged 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range as Rutgers returned to the NCAA Tournament after making its first appearance in 30 years last season.

