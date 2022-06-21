Cities with the most expensive homes in Decatur metro area

CULLMAN, Ala. – In search of good deals on just about every item one can imagine, hundreds of people from Cullman and surrounding areas visited Sportsman Lake’s Summer Yard Sale on Saturday. Vendors stretched all over the former campsites and beyond filling the pavilions and nearly every inch of the park. Many sellers were pleased with the turnout and touted a successful, profitable day. While looking for new hats for himself and his young son, Scotty Hornsby said, “They got a lot to pick from and the prices ain’t bad neither. I like that Trump one and that one with the rebel...

