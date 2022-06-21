ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Cities with the most expensive homes in Tuscaloosa metro area

By Stacker
citizenofeastalabama.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.citizenofeastalabama.com

comebacktown.com

Another blow for Birmingham residents

Today’s guest columnist is Marshall Malone. When people discuss issues in the City of Birmingham, they may mention crime, education, or population loss. However, there’s one issue most people may not be aware. Corporations and out-of-towners are buying personal residences in Birmingham at an alarming rate. Some sources...
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama Power General Shops are a ‘hidden gem’

Behind every Alabama Power transformer, one of the company’s lesser-known teams tests, fabricates and refurbishes the equipment. The Alabama Power General Shops team performs essential work to extend the life of transformer equipment, return it to service and restore service to Alabama Power customers. “We see ourselves as an...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Nashville-based restaurant opening first Alabama location in Lane Parke

Nashville-based Ladybird Taco will open its first location in Alabama at Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke later this year. Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors announced today that the fast-casual restaurant will open along Rele Street next to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Lane Parke Phase II is slated to open later this year with recently announced tenants such as Melt, Maro and Little Buckhead Blue.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
mytrpaper.com

Landowners upset over proposed highway route

Alabama District 16 Representative Kyle South posted a series of images on Facebook on Feb. 25, showing details of a proposed interstate bypass project that would widen Highways 171 and 129. The bypass would start from 171 in Fayette County and meet Highway 129 in Winfield at an intersection on Highway 118. There has been no word from the governor or the Alabama Department of Transportation regarding a date and time for a public meeting to discuss the proposal.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Wooden homeless shelters for the World Games getting mixed reaction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we welcome the World Games to Birmingham in two weeks, plans are underway to relocate the city's homeless population away from the action. There will be security restrictions and those who live on the streets will have to go. The temporary solution is causing mixed reaction. Watch the video above to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

FREE…Tuscaloosa Family Fun That Won’t Cost A Dime

With everything being so expensive. It's great to see something free!!. Movies in the Park is where members of the Tuscaloosa community can gather at Government Plaza to enjoy family-friendly movies free of charge. Families are encouraged to come out just after dusk for a film and local eats from...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
bibbvoice.com

Local Hospital CEO Elected To Statewide Office

Joseph Marchant, President and CEO of Bibb Medical Center, was recently named chair of the Alabama Hospital Association (AlaHA). The election was made last week at the Association’s annual meeting. “Joseph has been a strong leader of the Association for a number of years,” said Donald E. Williamson, MD,...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tutwiler Hall will be imploded on 4th of July

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new era in student housing on the University of Alabama campus. UA crews will implode the old Tutwiler Hall Monday, July 4, at 7 a.m. School leaders said because of the location of the building and large safety area, the visibility of the implosion will be greatly limited. UA will livestream the implosion at news.ua.edu/tutwiler.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Lawn care services battle heat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Temperatures are expected to reach the 100 degree mark later this week and that can mean a challenge for employees at lawn care companies. One business makes preparations each day before getting toasted by the sun. David Branham has a thriving lawn care business, one with...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

Columbus community comes together to talk about Leigh Mall changes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Changes are in the works for Leigh Mall in Columbus. The president of the company that owns the mall was in Columbus today, briefing city officials and others in the community on revitalization efforts at the Mall. If you travel down Highway 45 in Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham VA hosts hiring fair

The Birmingham VA Healthcare System will hold a virtual hiring fair for RNs and LPNs on Tuesday. Those interested need to email a resume to VHABIRPCShiring@va.gov. Then join a zoom meeting between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Link to join: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1617649652pwd=YWxGMWw3K1hub3VZTmlUME51SVQ5dz09. The VA Healthcare System is offering up to $10,000...
JOBS
Tuscaloosa Thread

Bistro 17 Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa, Offering Gluten-Free Dishes Galore

A new family-friendly dining option, Bistro 17, has opened in downtown Tuscaloosa to offer patrons American comfort food, gluten-free menu options and fresh cocktails. Restaurant co-owners Vincent Shakir and Raji Singh officially opened the bistro to the public on Tuesday and celebrated a successful night full of reservations, walk-ins, and excited buzz from the community.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

