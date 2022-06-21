Cities with the most expensive homes in Tuscaloosa metro area

Today’s guest columnist is Marshall Malone. When people discuss issues in the City of Birmingham, they may mention crime, education, or population loss. However, there’s one issue most people may not be aware. Corporations and out-of-towners are buying personal residences in Birmingham at an alarming rate. Some sources...
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International in Tuscaloosa built its four millionth vehicle as the automotive manufacturer continues to celebrate the 25th anniversary of production at the plant. According to a post on MBUSI's Facebook page, the team celebrated the production of the GLS model, which is one of four models that are...
Behind every Alabama Power transformer, one of the company’s lesser-known teams tests, fabricates and refurbishes the equipment. The Alabama Power General Shops team performs essential work to extend the life of transformer equipment, return it to service and restore service to Alabama Power customers. “We see ourselves as an...
Nashville-based Ladybird Taco will open its first location in Alabama at Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke later this year. Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors announced today that the fast-casual restaurant will open along Rele Street next to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Lane Parke Phase II is slated to open later this year with recently announced tenants such as Melt, Maro and Little Buckhead Blue.
Alabama District 16 Representative Kyle South posted a series of images on Facebook on Feb. 25, showing details of a proposed interstate bypass project that would widen Highways 171 and 129. The bypass would start from 171 in Fayette County and meet Highway 129 in Winfield at an intersection on Highway 118. There has been no word from the governor or the Alabama Department of Transportation regarding a date and time for a public meeting to discuss the proposal.
Due to rising temperatures, the City of Birmingham’s Public Works crews will start hitting routes as early as 5:30 a.m., beginning Tuesday, June 21. This does not mean crews will hit all routes at 5:30 a.m., but they will start collections at this time and work routes throughout the day.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we welcome the World Games to Birmingham in two weeks, plans are underway to relocate the city's homeless population away from the action. There will be security restrictions and those who live on the streets will have to go. The temporary solution is causing mixed reaction. Watch the video above to learn more.
Community members gathered at Celebrate Local 2022, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, at the Tuscaloosa River Market Tuesday to shop and support businesses of all kinds from the immediate area. Jim Page, president and CEO of the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce, said the event is...
Community activist Erica “Starr” Robbins, founder of homeless support nonprofit Be a Blessing Birmingham, said plans to house the city’s homeless residents during The World Games 2022 (TWG2022) have been a disaster. Currently, three prototype structures designed to serve as shelters for some of the city’s homeless...
With everything being so expensive. It's great to see something free!!. Movies in the Park is where members of the Tuscaloosa community can gather at Government Plaza to enjoy family-friendly movies free of charge. Families are encouraged to come out just after dusk for a film and local eats from...
Joseph Marchant, President and CEO of Bibb Medical Center, was recently named chair of the Alabama Hospital Association (AlaHA). The election was made last week at the Association’s annual meeting. “Joseph has been a strong leader of the Association for a number of years,” said Donald E. Williamson, MD,...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new era in student housing on the University of Alabama campus. UA crews will implode the old Tutwiler Hall Monday, July 4, at 7 a.m. School leaders said because of the location of the building and large safety area, the visibility of the implosion will be greatly limited. UA will livestream the implosion at news.ua.edu/tutwiler.
The University of Alabama has evacuated its Honors Hall Thursday afternoon after a potentially hazardous material was discovered in a storage room there. The school announced the move through its UA Safety social media channels, and said the evacuation was conducted out of an abundance of caution. All are asked...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Temperatures are expected to reach the 100 degree mark later this week and that can mean a challenge for employees at lawn care companies. One business makes preparations each day before getting toasted by the sun. David Branham has a thriving lawn care business, one with...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Changes are in the works for Leigh Mall in Columbus. The president of the company that owns the mall was in Columbus today, briefing city officials and others in the community on revitalization efforts at the Mall. If you travel down Highway 45 in Columbus...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information on someone who robbed multiple USPS letter carriers in Birmingham. On June 18, around 11:30 a.m., a USPS letter carrier was robbed in the 1200 block of 15th St. North. June 21, around 10:45 a.m., suspects robbed another […]
The Birmingham VA Healthcare System will hold a virtual hiring fair for RNs and LPNs on Tuesday. Those interested need to email a resume to VHABIRPCShiring@va.gov. Then join a zoom meeting between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Link to join: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1617649652pwd=YWxGMWw3K1hub3VZTmlUME51SVQ5dz09. The VA Healthcare System is offering up to $10,000...
A new family-friendly dining option, Bistro 17, has opened in downtown Tuscaloosa to offer patrons American comfort food, gluten-free menu options and fresh cocktails. Restaurant co-owners Vincent Shakir and Raji Singh officially opened the bistro to the public on Tuesday and celebrated a successful night full of reservations, walk-ins, and excited buzz from the community.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE 6/23: An escaped inmate out of Jefferson County was spotted stealing a vehicle in Cullman Thursday morning, according to Cullman police. Get the latest details in the video above. Sgt. Adam Clark said Phillip Bradford stole a 2004 silver GMC Envoy from the Walmart...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A longtime doctor with the Jefferson County Department of Health died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, June 18, 2022, according to JCDH officials. An email from JCDH read, “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart the Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) shares...
