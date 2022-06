CHICAGO — High temperatures and humidity could make it feel as hot as 105 degrees Tuesday in Chicago — and the city could come close to breaking another record. The city is under a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service, which has warned the heat could cause illness if people spend long periods of time outdoors. It’s expected to hit 99 degrees, near the day’s record for a high temperature, but it’ll feel like its in the low 100s, according to the weather agency.

