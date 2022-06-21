ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cities with the most expensive homes in Auburn metro area

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

Former Gander Mountain Property to See New Development

OPELIKA — During Tuesday night’s Opelika City Council meeting, plans for a new four-story hotel and entertainment complex was approved. There was a public hearing for a project development agreement with VAH Investments, LLC. The Project, as defined in the Project Development Agreement, will consist of a four-story approximately 69,783- square-feet Marriott Element Hotel with 99 guest rooms, a 18-hole miniature golf course, a baseball/softball training facility, three volleyball courts, a building with clubhouse and restaurant and the entrance road (extension of Parker Way) as approved by the Opelika Planning Commission.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for 683-acre Macon County industrial park

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the first phase of the Regional East Alabama Logistics (REAL) Park, to be located in Macon County. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said the project is expected to bring $386 million in new economic capital investment, along with more than 1,000 new direct jobs and 863 indirect jobs. Construction for the first 169,000-square foot building is set to begin within the next couple of days. The project will ultimately result in a 13-building, 5M-square foot logistics park.
Portion of Chattahoochee Riverwalk closed through July 3 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Columbus continues to enhance the Chattahoochee Riverwalk, a portion of the sidewalk will be closed. The portion that will be closed runs from Dillingham Street to Bay Avenue and will remain closed off from June 27 until July 3. During this time, access to the...
Developers transforming old mobile home park to go-kart track in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Backhoes and Excavators are busy turning an old mobile home park into a place for family entertainment in Lee County. This six-acre tract of land is located along Highway 280, just along inside the Opelika city limits. The developer is starting with a go-kart track, ax...
Tony Langley says laying hardwood floors for a living prepared him for Lee County Commission

Tony Langley won the run-off election for Lee County Commission District 4 against incumbent Robert Ham on Tuesday night. Langley took 64% of votes cast in the election. “I’m just very, very thankful for the citizens of Lee County for putting their faith in me and voting to put me in office, and that’s what I intend to do is go in and work hard for the people and be the voice for them,” Langley said in an interview with the Opelika-Auburn News. “That was the campaign slogan, ‘Being the voice for the people.’ So obviously, I want to thank them for their vote and their trust in me.”
Columbus restaurant weigh in on effects of food price inflation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Restaurants that survived the pandemic also deal with the threat of inflation. The owner of Roz Cafe in Columbus, just one of the restaurants we talked to today, tells us higher prices for everything and a shortage of supplies are taking a toll on her business.
Cement Maker to Double Workforce at Alabama Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of advanced building materials plans...
Judge rules in City's favor in Councilman Dixon's short-term rental lawsuit

In an order filed last Friday, Lee County Circuit Court Judge Jacob A. Walker III found in favor of the city of Auburn, granting its motion for summary judgment, while denying Councilman Steven Dixon's respective motion and dismissing each of his claims from a civil suit he filed last June pertaining to the city's short-term rental ordinance.
Phenix City Schools breaks Summer Feeding records

Phenix City Schools Child Nutrition Program (PCSCNP) reaches record numbers in its Summer Feeding Program. The program directly benefits PCS students and families. The feeding program serves SOAR Summer Academy students daily and offers curbside service every Thursday at noon in many locations. The past two weeks have yielded record-setting...
12 city teams begin state tournaments tomorrow

Phenix City’s Idle Hour Sports Complex will be a busy place tomorrow night as the local parks and recreation facility will be the site of four Cal Ripken Jr. Baseball Alabama state tournaments. The complex will play host to the 9U, 11U, 13U and 14U divisions of the league.
Opelika woman hit and killed by vehicle along Pepperell Parkway

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic accident claims the life of an Opelika woman who was hit by a vehicle Wednesday around 4:08 PM along Pepperell Parkway. Lee County Coroner Gene Manning says 59-year-old Annette Shiver died at East Alabama Medical Center from multiple injuries sustained when she was hit by the vehicle. The driver […]
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in front of Opelika Walmart

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian along Pepperell Parkway. The crash happened around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon. Police remain on the scene. The pedestrian’s condition is not being released at this time.  You are asked to please avoid the area if you can.  News 3 […]
Phenix City Board of Education to hold called meeting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Board of Education will hold a called meeting on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Auxiliary Building at 1210 Ninth Avenue. Anyone with questions can call Administrative Assistant to Superintendent Cheryl Tally of the Educational Services Center at (334) […]
Longtime councilor discusses retirement with News 3

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As Mimi Woodson retires from her almost 30-year tenure as Columbus city councilmember, she shared her reasons for stepping down with News 3. “The reason I considered retiring is because when I ran for council it was Christian based and the Bible says ‘seventh is completion’ and this is my seventh term. I feel that I was used to show people that if they believe in God and in themselves, anything is possible,” said Woodson.
Jennifer Stephens to finish out Brett Smith's term on Auburn City Council

The Auburn City Council has voted for Jennifer Stephens to fill the vacated Ward 4 council seat previously held by Brett Smith. Stephens will serve the last four months of Smith’s unexpired term, up to November. City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said Stevens would be sworn in on Wednesday.
