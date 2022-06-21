Cities with the most expensive homes in Enid metro area

A local contractor is the apparent low bidder for a large bridge rehabilitation project in far west Canadian County. OBC, Inc., which has offices in Okarche and Edmond, submitted a bid totaling about $36.4 million to rebuild the historic “yellow bridge” over the South Canadian River. “The bridge...
The popular pizza chain, Empire Slice, has officially opened its newest location in downtown Edmond. The slice house is located off 15th Street, east of the Edmond Railyard. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond couple loses money in a fake rental posting as the trend rises across the country. It happens through online sellers on sites such as Facebook, showing real properties for rent but not actually owning the property. An Edmond couple told KOCO 5 they saw...
A wind tower collapsed on Monday near Ames, Oklahoma. News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan was there and took some photos. The Woodward News reported no one was injured during the incident. Authorities are looking into what caused the turbine to collapse.
With early voting starting Thursday for the June 28th primary, Canadian County’s elections chief hopes voters will heed her warning. “It’s a crime – no political materials are allowed inside a polling location or within 300 feet of the ballot box,” Canadian County Election Board Secretary Wanda Armold said.
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. USA Rare Earth LLC will invest $100...
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:03 a.m. Osage County requested an officer to assist a deputy with a report of a 12-year-old screaming at the Double N. Motel. At 6:44 a.m. police received a report of vandalism to the South Ave. underpass. BNSF was notified.
Media Contact: Trisha Gedon | Communications Specialist | 405-744-3625 | trisha.gedon@okstate.edu. Flowers are blooming and vegetables are ripe for picking out of the garden, but unfortunately, poison hemlock and other toxic plants are also blooming across the state. Poison hemlock is one of the most toxic plants found in Oklahoma,...
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail June 10-16 include:. Joni Lynn Adams, 35, BIA contract. Jonathan Wade Brashier, 29, Tonkawa, conspiracy. Deer William Brooks, 22, Guthrie, larceny. Caleb Ray Buffalohead, 28, Ponca City, burglary. Brandy Carlson, 42, public intoxication.
Enid, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid police say they were involved in two high speed pursuits over the weekend. It was Van Buren Cruise weekend in Enid and police say several drivers were caught street racing. They say this led to two chases that hit speeds near one hundred miles...
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said an officer shot and killed a carjacking suspect during a chase Monday night. Authorities said a clerk called 911 after they reported a man walked into a Ponca City liquor store, stole some alcohol and left the store on foot just after 7 p.m.
PONCA CITY, Okla. — Authorities have found a missing 13-year-old Ponca City girl last seen over the weekend. An urgent search is underway for a missing 13-year-old Ponca City girl last seen over the weekend. Authorities say the teenager was last seen Sunday. She has black hair, dark brown...
HIGHWAY 11 — A Bartlesville man was killed and a Ponca City man injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred today at 7:39 a.m. near the intersection of Oklahoma 11 and Waverly, four miles south and two miles west of Newkirk in Kay County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports...
