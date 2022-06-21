Cities with the most expensive homes in Enid metro area

The popular pizza chain, Empire Slice, has officially opened its newest location in downtown Edmond. The slice house is located off 15th Street, east of the Edmond Railyard. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

EDMOND, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO