Enid, OK

Cities with the most expensive homes in Enid metro area

By Stacker
 3 days ago

The popular pizza chain, Empire Slice, has officially opened its newest location in downtown Edmond. The slice house is located off 15th Street, east of the Edmond Railyard. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond couple loses money in a fake rental posting as the trend rises across the country. It happens through online sellers on sites such as Facebook, showing real properties for rent but not actually owning the property. An Edmond couple told KOCO 5 they saw...
A wind tower collapsed on Monday near Ames, Oklahoma. News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan was there and took some photos. The Woodward News reported no one was injured during the incident. Authorities are looking into what caused the turbine to collapse.
With early voting starting Thursday for the June 28th primary, Canadian County’s elections chief hopes voters will heed her warning. “It’s a crime – no political materials are allowed inside a polling location or within 300 feet of the ballot box,” Canadian County Election Board Secretary Wanda Armold said.
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. USA Rare Earth LLC will invest $100...
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:03 a.m. Osage County requested an officer to assist a deputy with a report of a 12-year-old screaming at the Double N. Motel. At 6:44 a.m. police received a report of vandalism to the South Ave. underpass. BNSF was notified.
Media Contact: Trisha Gedon | Communications Specialist | 405-744-3625 | trisha.gedon@okstate.edu. Flowers are blooming and vegetables are ripe for picking out of the garden, but unfortunately, poison hemlock and other toxic plants are also blooming across the state. Poison hemlock is one of the most toxic plants found in Oklahoma,...
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail June 10-16 include:. Joni Lynn Adams, 35, BIA contract. Jonathan Wade Brashier, 29, Tonkawa, conspiracy. Deer William Brooks, 22, Guthrie, larceny. Caleb Ray Buffalohead, 28, Ponca City, burglary. Brandy Carlson, 42, public intoxication.
PONCA CITY, Okla. — Authorities have found a missing 13-year-old Ponca City girl last seen over the weekend. An urgent search is underway for a missing 13-year-old Ponca City girl last seen over the weekend. Authorities say the teenager was last seen Sunday. She has black hair, dark brown...

