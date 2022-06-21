Cities with the most expensive homes in Tulsa metro area

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Bank of Commerce is proud to be celebrating the Grand Opening of their new branch location in Pryor, OK. Bank of Commerce originally opened their 6th branch location in a small temporary building on South Adair St, downtown Pryor in February 2020. Since that time, their footprint in the Pryor Community has continued to grow and a new full sized bank branch with drive thru, lobby, and ATM services opened for business on Monday, June 13 with the celebration of the Grand Opening occurring on Thursday, June 16.

PRYOR, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO