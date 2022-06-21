ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Cities with the most expensive homes in Tulsa metro area

By Stacker
pryorinfopub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.pryorinfopub.com

Comments / 0

 

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa business expands for fifth time since start of pandemic

TULSA, Okla. — A North Tulsa man who started a personal training business at the beginning of the pandemic is getting ready to move locations and expand for the fifth time. Joseph Dufresne took a leap of faith right before the pandemic. He quit his day job and pursued his personal training certification. He launched his business, MYSIDE FITNESS, via zoom and trained clients with items they could find around the house.
TULSA, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Berryhill Acres houses nine families

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Nine families were given keys to their new homes built for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Home Ownership Program on June 1. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officiate the housing edition with Principal Chief David Hill, former Jr. Miss Gabby Noriega, including MCN housing employees and National Council officials on the Friday prior.
OKMULGEE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Helping Communities Prosper for Over 120 Years - Bank of Commerce Grand Opening

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Bank of Commerce is proud to be celebrating the Grand Opening of their new branch location in Pryor, OK. Bank of Commerce originally opened their 6th branch location in a small temporary building on South Adair St, downtown Pryor in February 2020. Since that time, their footprint in the Pryor Community has continued to grow and a new full sized bank branch with drive thru, lobby, and ATM services opened for business on Monday, June 13 with the celebration of the Grand Opening occurring on Thursday, June 16.
PRYOR, OK
news9.com

Locations Of 25 Flock Cameras In Tulsa Revealed

We now know where 25 new license-plate reading cameras will be located in Tulsa. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) held months of public meetings to get input. In total, 25 cameras will go up in parts of North, South, and East Tulsa. The cameras are being tested so they're free...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

First Locations For 'Flock' Cameras Chosen In Tulsa

25 new license plate reading cameras will be going up around Tulsa in just a couple of weeks. The solar-powered motion detection cameras will be put up in high-crime areas around the city. Tulsa Police held months of public meetings gathering input and researching the best areas to place the...
TULSA, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Lebanese cuisine is steeped in family, community, and hospitality, and this has made it an essential part of the Oklahoma food scene since before statehood.

In the first quarter of the twentieth century, approximately sixty thousand people immigrated from Lebanon to the United States. Many remained in the larger port cities of the Northeast, but a few made their way to Oklahoma and settled in and around Creek County. In 1900, Joseph and Fannie Abraham’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Incumbent, challenger vying for House District 76 seat

Oklahoma House District 76 incumbent Ross Ford will face off against Flippo Insurance agency partner Timothy Brooks on June 28 in the Republican race for the legislative seat. District 76 covers 12 square miles and includes parts of Broken Arrow and Tulsa, and both candidates are from Broken Arrow. The district has a population of 39,039 based on the 2020 census, and its area school districts are Broken Arrow and Union public schools.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

