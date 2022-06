GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said there is a new text scam that tries to take money from South Carolinians. The department says the text message that includes the below message and links to a copycat website that looks exactly like the login screen of the MyBenefits Portal, which is the system for individuals filing for Unemployment Insurance benefits.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO