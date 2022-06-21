ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cities with the most expensive homes in Manhattan metro area

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

JC Post

City declares former Knights Inn a dangerous and unsafe structure

Junction City Commissioners addressed the issue of the vacant former Knights Inn, 1024 South Washington, this week. They adopted a resolution declaring the building a dangerous and unsafe structure. Allen Dinkel, City Manager, said the resolution requires substantial progress on repair or demolition by Sept. 1. If demolition is pursued...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Plans taking shape on the former Ramada “Holidome” Hotel

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- Topekans driving by the empty Holidome at 6th and Fairlawn, wondering what will happen to it now, can weigh in on the future of the hotel in July. At Topeka City Council Tuesday night, Finance director Steve Wade outlined a new plan for Industrial Revenue Bonds which were first pegged at $10 million, and now estimated at $24 million, to demolish and rebuild on the site of the former Ramada West Hotel. The development company says electrical and plumbing issues necessitate constructing two new housing buildings to be rezoned for light commercial housing. Planning Director Bill Fiander described the plan to council members of two buildings with around 250 studio apartments, ranging in rents of $550 to $750 a month for people to live in.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Flooded streets, downed power lines reported in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan is dealing with severe flooding on Tuesday night. According to announcements made by the Riley County Police Department, many streets are becoming flooded, posing a health hazard to motorists. Roads near the Kansas State campus have been reportedly flooded in the area of North Manhattan Avenue and Bertrand […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka’s ‘Holidome’ is about to come crashing down

Topeka (KSNT)- City of Topeka leaders are getting an update on plans to bring a new apartment complex to West Topeka, but not without a landmark coming down to make space. The plan is to create two buildings filled with studio and single-room apartments. Developers expect between 220 to 255 apartments will soon be available […]
JC Post

Storm zaps the power for Evergy customers

--- More than 1,300 customers ( sites ) were left without electricity in Junction City late Thursday morning after a thunderstorm rolled through the community. Evergy estimated that service would be restored about 12:15 p.m. The area impacted by the outages ranged from West 4th Street on the north end...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Storms blamed for 2 overnight fires in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Overnight storms may be the cause of two attic fires in Manhattan at two homes right next to each other. First responders believe the fires may be due to storm damage to the electrical service supplying both houses, according to the Manhattan Fire Department. At 1:30 a.m., the Manhattan Fire Department responded […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Intersection west of Emporia closed for repairs

Construction could delay some travel in west Emporia for the next week or two. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Road 190, or West 30th Avenue, is closed west of Graphic Arts Road. The intersection at Road 190 and Road G, or Americus Road, is being repaired.
KSNT News

Topeka restaurants offer free dinner to healthcare workers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local restaurants Iron Rail Brewing and The Pennant are giving healthcare workers free dinner Wednesday. Iron Rail Brewing and The Pennant will have tents set up to give away the dinners in the parking lot of Dr. Thomas Ashley’s Ophthalmology office at the corner of 8th & Horne from 6-8 p.m. on […]
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Kansas accident kills Junction City couple

BEATRICE – A husband and wife have been killed in a northeast Kansas accident, that happened yesterday in Clay County, about 7.5 miles southeast of Wakefield. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2018 Ram 1500 pickup was northbound on County Line Road when the driver lost control. The pickup struck a bridge and overturned, coming to rest in the west ditch.
Salina Post

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning have expired

UPDATE 7:57 p.m. Tuesday: The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 8:45 p.m. for the following counties in our area. UPDATE 7:45 p.m. Tuesday: The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 8:15 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties in our area.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Banned fireworks addressed by Kansas sheriff

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas sheriff is reminding local residents about firework safety and potential punishments that may follow when certain statutes are broken. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook on Thursday regarding accepted fireworks for Lyon County. The fireworks laws that residents of unincorporated areas of Lyon County are encouraged […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

2 identified after car, money stolen in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The 25-year-old man and the 27-year-old woman who law enforcement believe are responsible for thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods and a 2014 Lincoln MKX SUV have been identified by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron M. Griffith, 25, of Topeka, and Halie N. Clinton, 27, of Topeka, were both […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created for victim of early-morning fatal Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Topeka man killed in an early-morning shooting over the weekend has created a GoFundMe to cover the costs of the unexpected funeral. Mary Chacon says her family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for a funeral for her brother-in-law, Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka, the victim of an early-morning shooting on Saturday.
TOPEKA, KS

