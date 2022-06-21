Cities with the most expensive homes in Manhattan metro area

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced a $53 million program to deliver bonuses to 22,000 child care workers at licensed facilities in Kansas. Child care workers will receive a one-time payment between $750 and $2,500, depending on the hours they work, in late July. The governor said the appreciation bonuses are “a reward for their incredibly hard work.”
TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents modified a controversial workforce-management policy to give public university officials additional time to submit a framework for justifying dismissal of employees, including tenured faculty, without adhering to standard campus procedures. The original policy creating an alternative pathway to terminating employees was adopted...
The Hiawatha American Legion Post 66 Braves were back in action on Sunday, and got back to their winning ways, as they hosted Silver Lake’s Legion squad and came away with a pair of wins. In game one, Hiawatha got an early start to their scoring, as Ashton Rockey...
The Hiawatha Junior Legion team played a pair of doubleheaders over the past week, and saw their winless streak stretch to 10 games as they dropped both ends against Marysville at home on Thursday and at Holton on Monday evening. The Braves got their bats going a little too late...
