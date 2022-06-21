ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Cities with the most expensive homes in Wichita metro area

By Stacker
 3 days ago

KWCH.com

Wichita announces plans for new downtown Ballpark District

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More development is coming to downtown Wichita and the Delano community. The City of Wichita and EPC Real Estate Group announced on Tuesday plans for a “Ballpark District” located next to Riverfront Stadium. The mixed-use space, comprised of three buildings, will include a full-service hotel, office, retail and restaurant space. Improvements to the west bank of the Arkansas River are also included.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wind Surge drops surcharge at Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re headed to the ballpark in downtown Wichita this summer, expect a change. The Wind Surge confirmed it has dropped the 8% ballpark development fee. Team officials said the decision was based on inflation and rising costs. The Wind Surge said it implemented the...
WICHITA, KS
ballparkdigest.com

Wichita Ballpark District details unveiled

Details about the Wichita Ballpark District were released by the city and the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A; Texas League), as a mixed-use development will be anchored by a new Unscripted Wichita hotel. The development was a core part of the deal to being the Wind Surge to Wichita, with the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Team of future service dogs arrives in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Six puppies, just weeks old, arrived in Wichita Thursday aboard a plane that touched down at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. The pups are the newest members of Canine Companions, an organization specialized in training future service dogs across the country. Jim Stewart is the pilot...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fireworks shows around Kansas for the 4th of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans have a lot of choices for where, when and how to celebrate Independence Day 2022. Towns across the state are holding all kinds of different events. Some are on the Fourth of July. Some are on other days around the Fourth. Most include fireworks, but some do not. Please, let us […]
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

$53 Million in Bonuses to Be Given to Licensed Childcare Providers in Kansas

Governor Kelly announced that a total of $53 million is being awarded to eligible child care staff at licensed facilities. The funds will be made available through Child Care Workforce Appreciation Bonuses that will soon be directly distributed to approximately 22,650 early childhood care staff members across Kansas. Individual bonus amounts will range from $750 to $2,500 per person.
wichitabyeb.com

One restaurant to reopen while another closes on Friday

There’s a bit of good news and bad news taking place on Friday, June 24. One restaurant is set to reopen tomorrow when Fat Ernie’s at 2806 S. Hydraulic. They have been closed for a few weeks. The diner, which specializes in different all-you-can-eat specials, fried chicken, breakfast, catfish and more, actually re-opened last week. One of my friends stopped by as he’s a huge fan. They were forced to close again after some building issues, but will now be back on Friday. Good luck trying to find a parking spot tomorrow.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita City Council to look at marijuana penalties Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Council members are looking at what’s on the books Tuesday for marijuana and other penalties. “There’s a lot of stuff still on the books, and we just need to make some updates,” said Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple. “For instance, we should be giving out tickets for folks who are […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Water main break closes intersection near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - First and Washington remains blocked off near downtown Wichita due to a water main break. The break happened Sunday night near Morts in Old Town. We’re checking with the businesses in the area to find out if they are impacted by the break.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Today in Weather History: F3 tornado strikes Salina in 1969

In 1953, an extremely dangerous severe thunderstorm tore through the Wichita metro area. Winds were measured at exactly 100 mph when the anemometer broke at the airport. The hail was "at least golf ball-sized". The severe thunderstorm caused around $9 million damage. In 1969, a short-lived but strong F3 tornado...
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

New efforts underway to recruit truck drivers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s an industry that continues to be impacted by a lack of workers, and it’s having a big impact on us all. Now, new efforts are underway to fill a nationwide truck driver shortage. It’s estimated that 80,000 drivers are needed right away, but...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Spirit AeroSystems to host a job fair for hourly workers

Aerospace manufacturing workers looking for a job can attend a job fair this weekend. Spirit AeroSystems is hosting the event from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday for hourly workers. In a statement released this morning, the company says it's hiring for multiple hourly manufacturing positions at its Wichita headquarters....
WICHITA, KS

