Cities with the most expensive homes in Wichita metro area

There’s a bit of good news and bad news taking place on Friday, June 24. One restaurant is set to reopen tomorrow when Fat Ernie’s at 2806 S. Hydraulic. They have been closed for a few weeks. The diner, which specializes in different all-you-can-eat specials, fried chicken, breakfast, catfish and more, actually re-opened last week. One of my friends stopped by as he’s a huge fan. They were forced to close again after some building issues, but will now be back on Friday. Good luck trying to find a parking spot tomorrow.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO