ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Cities with the most expensive homes in Lawrence metro area

By Stacker
republic-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.republic-online.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Kansas City gas station offering gas for $2.12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local gas station is offering gas for more than $2 less than competitors. But only for a limited time. The Fav Trip at 9500 Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City will offer the gas discount from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The gas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Lawrence, KS
Real Estate
Lawrence, KS
Business
Lawrence, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
WIBW

Plans taking shape on the former Ramada “Holidome” Hotel

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- Topekans driving by the empty Holidome at 6th and Fairlawn, wondering what will happen to it now, can weigh in on the future of the hotel in July. At Topeka City Council Tuesday night, Finance director Steve Wade outlined a new plan for Industrial Revenue Bonds which were first pegged at $10 million, and now estimated at $24 million, to demolish and rebuild on the site of the former Ramada West Hotel. The development company says electrical and plumbing issues necessitate constructing two new housing buildings to be rezoned for light commercial housing. Planning Director Bill Fiander described the plan to council members of two buildings with around 250 studio apartments, ranging in rents of $550 to $750 a month for people to live in.
TOPEKA, KS
kansascitymag.com

Why the landmark Imperial Brewery downtown will soon face the wrecking ball

Kansas City has long loved local lager. The vacant Imperial Brewery Co. building looming ominously over I-35, just south of downtown Kansas City, is proof. Built in 1902, at its zenith the six-story brick brewery was producing some 300,000 barrels of beer a year. The signature beers were Mayflower and Imperial Seal. It’s been vacant for the last forty years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka’s ‘Holidome’ is about to come crashing down

Topeka (KSNT)- City of Topeka leaders are getting an update on plans to bring a new apartment complex to West Topeka, but not without a landmark coming down to make space. The plan is to create two buildings filled with studio and single-room apartments. Developers expect between 220 to 255 apartments will soon be available […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ks Metro#Zillow
kmuw.org

Years after nixing a deal with Tyson, this small Kansas town is still growing

TONGANOXIE, Kansas — The evening of Aug. 2, 2021, was a big one for this northeast Kansas town. The major item on the city council’s agenda? A measure to give a 10-year, 100% tax abatement to Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a Topeka-based company with plans to bring a $250 million pet-food plant — along with 80 new jobs — to the community.
TONGANOXIE, KS
KSNT

Kansas in running for worst-run major cities in the US: study

(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WIBW

New Topeka store “Play it Again” hosts giveaways opening day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Topeka business is bringing new life to your old sports equipment. Play It Again Sports is officially open for business. Anyone with gently used sporting goods not being used can bring them in to be traded, bought, or sold at the store. The store says it will take anything from golf gear to treadmills if it is of decent quality.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning have expired

UPDATE 7:57 p.m. Tuesday: The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 8:45 p.m. for the following counties in our area. UPDATE 7:45 p.m. Tuesday: The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 8:15 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties in our area.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Fourth of July: Fireworks planned for July 3 this year

Unless the weather is bad, the city’s Fourth of July community celebration and fireworks show will fall on Sunday, July 3 this year. The fireworks display will again be held at Shenk Sports Complex at 23rd and Iowa streets, according to a news release from the city. Family-friendly activities...
LAWRENCE, KS
republic-online.com

Miami County Fair moves to online entry system

Entering your projects in the Miami County Fair looks different this summer. The Miami County Fair Association upgraded its fair management software in the spring to enable online entry of fair exhibits and livestock. This new system will streamline exhibit check-in, judging and payment of premiums. Online entry is open...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
republic-online.com

Miami County Time Capsule

Paola marshals are after auto speeders. They station themselves at convenient places on the streets leading out of town and arrest those who zip along too rapidly. Friday and Saturday evenings they caught half a dozen. They find the best “picking” on South Silver, North Pearl, and East Wea streets. The summer campaign against auto drivers who violate the laws is on. The marshals will not ease up until most cars are put in winter storage.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy