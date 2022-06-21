Ranking the Bears' most likely starting offensive line combinations in 2022

The Bears offensive line remains a work in progress following the conclusion of their offseason program.

Chicago has been experimenting with different offensive line combinations this offseason, which has included shifting at the tackle position and fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones getting a look at left tackle.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said they’d like to get the offensive line sorted out “the sooner the better.” But there’s no definitive starting combination heading into training camp, which is certainly concerning when you have a young quarterback in Justin Fields looking to take a step forward in Year 2.

Given “all combinations are open” along the offensive line, we’re ranking the most likely offensive line combinations for the Bears heading into the 2022 season.

1

LT Braxton Jones, LG Cody Whitehair, C Lucas Patrick, RG Teven Jenkins, RT Larry Borom

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones has emerged as a legitimate candidate for the starting left tackle job. Jones has been working with the first-team offense for the final week of organized team activities and the entirety of mandatory minicamp. Right now, he’s on track to start. While Teven Jenkins has been working with the second-team offense at right tackle, Eberflus wouldn’t rule out a move to right guard. At this point, my gut is telling me Jenkins will be starting — it’s just a matter of where.

2

LT Braxton Jones, LG Cody Whitehair, C Lucas Patrick, RG (veteran FA), RT Larry Borom

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

While it’s too early to start worrying about Jenkins losing his starting job, you have to wonder what factored into Jenkins moving to the second-team offense. With all combinations open on the offensive line, you would think the Bears would try Jenkins out at right guard given that’s a position with an obvious need. While the expectation is Jenkins will start, his spot is not guaranteed. And if Jenkins isn’t starting, Ryan Poles could look to add a veteran to fill that hole at right guard.

3

LT Larry Borom, LG Cody Whitehair, C Lucas Patrick, RG Sam Mustipher, RT Teven Jenkins

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

This is what the Bears starting offense line projected to be at the start of the offseason program. While Jenkins saw time at left tackle and Borom at right tackle last season, the new coaching staff flipped their positions. That allowed Jenkins to move back to his natural position and give Borom a chance to thrive. Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick appear to be the lone locks at their respective positions.

4

LT Braxton Jones, LG Cody Whitehair, C Lucas Patrick, RG Sam Mustipher, RT Larry Borom

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

The Bears have been operating with Jones and Borom at the tackle positions over the final two weeks of the offseason program, an indication they’d be comfortable with that alignment. While Jenkins is an option at right guard, there’s a chance they could opt to ride with Sam Mustipher, who’s been getting the look at right guard throughout the offseason program. While it would be a shock to find Mustipher starting over Jenkins, it’s something we have to assume is likely given Mustipher has been the only one getting a look at that spot during the offseason.

5

LT Larry Borom, LG Cody Whitehair, C Lucas Patrick, RG (veteran FA), RT Teven Jenkins

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears could certainly choose to roll with their original offensive line combination, where Borom and Jenkins occupied the tackle positions with Whitehair and Patrick at left guard and center, respectively. Mustipher has been getting reps at right guard throughout the offseason, but if Chicago finds a veteran free agent who’s a better option, Mustipher would be the odd man out.

6

LT (veteran FA), LG Cody Whitehair, C Lucas Patrick, RG Sam Mustipher, RT Larry Borom

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

At this point, you have to assume the Bears are comfortable with the supporting cast they have at the tackle position. Which is why so many of these combinations feature either Jones, Borom or Jenkins. But there’s a chance that a top tackle option could emerge during roster cuts, which is why there’s a possibility that Chicago’s starting left tackle isn’t on the roster yet.

7

LT Larry Borom, LG Cody Whitehair, C (veteran FA), RG Lucas Patrick, RT Teven Jenkins

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no question that free-agent addition Lucas Patrick will occupy a starting job on the offensive line. While the Bears brought him in to play center, he also has experience playing guard. Given Chicago’s hole at right guard, one possibility is the Bears go out and sign a free-agent veteran to play center and kick Patrick over to guard. But with Patrick’s knowledge of Luke Getsy’s scheme and Patrick developing a rapport with Justin Fields, it’s unlikely they move him at this point.