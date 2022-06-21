CB Jayson Stanley is signing with the Bears

With mandatory minicamp officially in the rearview mirror, the Chicago Bears are making a few final tweaks to their roster before the team reconvenes in a month for the start of training camp.

The Bears are reportedly signing free agent cornerback Jayson Stanley to a deal. Stanley posted a photo on his Instagram story on Monday that showed him at Halas Hall with a pen and paper emoji.

His agency later confirmed the news, though no formal announcement has come from the Bears yet. Stanley previously had a tryout with the Bears in early May during the team’s rookie minicamp.

Stanley entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, signing with the Atlanta Falcons. A wide receiver in college at the University of Georgia, Stanley played sparingly, but managed to catch one touchdown pass from none other than quarterback Justin Fields during his collegiate career.

He made the switch to cornerback upon entering the pros with the Falcons, but was cut after training camp and bounced around the league. After a couple different stops, he landed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 where he saw meaningful playing time for the first time in his career. Stanley played eight games that season, primarily contributing on special teams. He hasn’t played a game since then.

Stanley is likely just a camp body at this point, but could see some chances to earn playing time on special teams as the Bears look to retool that unit. The team’s training camp schedule will come out sometime in the next couple of weeks, with practices beginning in late July.