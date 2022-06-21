ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CB Jayson Stanley is signing with the Bears

By Brendan Sugrue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XByLk_0gHKOTh100

With mandatory minicamp officially in the rearview mirror, the Chicago Bears are making a few final tweaks to their roster before the team reconvenes in a month for the start of training camp.

The Bears are reportedly signing free agent cornerback Jayson Stanley to a deal. Stanley posted a photo on his Instagram story on Monday that showed him at Halas Hall with a pen and paper emoji.

His agency later confirmed the news, though no formal announcement has come from the Bears yet. Stanley previously had a tryout with the Bears in early May during the team’s rookie minicamp.

Stanley entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, signing with the Atlanta Falcons. A wide receiver in college at the University of Georgia, Stanley played sparingly, but managed to catch one touchdown pass from none other than quarterback Justin Fields during his collegiate career.

He made the switch to cornerback upon entering the pros with the Falcons, but was cut after training camp and bounced around the league. After a couple different stops, he landed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 where he saw meaningful playing time for the first time in his career. Stanley played eight games that season, primarily contributing on special teams. He hasn’t played a game since then.

Stanley is likely just a camp body at this point, but could see some chances to earn playing time on special teams as the Bears look to retool that unit. The team’s training camp schedule will come out sometime in the next couple of weeks, with practices beginning in late July.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Georgia State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from the NFL?

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently on the roster at Cleveland Browns after a blockbuster trade this March. The ex-Texan, 26, has agreed to a settlement with 20 of the 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Watson is facing allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault, but...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reacts To His Retirement Decision

Rob Gronkowski has called it a career. The all-time great announced today that he's retiring from the National Football League. It ends a legendary career. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Grinds On Steph During Warriors Celebration

Steph Curry won his first-career NBA Finals MVP last week as his Golden State Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games to claim the NBA title. This was the team's fourth title in just eight seasons, and consequently, it was also Curry's fourth title as an individual. Curry's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Undrafted Free Agents#American Football#Cb Jayson Stanley#The Chicago Bears#The Atlanta Falcons#The University Of Georgia#The Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their defensive line by adding a veteran to the mix this Tuesday. The AFC North franchise has signed veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi knows the AFC North well. He's now played for the Steelers, Bengals and Browns, leaving the Ravens...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa Dead At 55

Former NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. The news comes on the same day that linebacker Jaylen Ferguson was confirmed dead. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To League's Deshaun Watson Statement

The NFL has released a statement to address Tuesday's development concerning Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. "Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy. Today's development refers to Tony Buzbee's statement he released on Tuesday. The statement says all but four...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ray Lewis Reacts To Death Of Ex-Teammate Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Over the past few hours, his former teammates like Jamal Adams and Brad Jackson issued statements about his passing. Later this afternoon, legendary Baltimore Raven Ray Lewis remembered his longtime friend as well.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy