Cities with the most expensive homes in Blacksburg metro area

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — With high temperatures throughout the week across Virginia, Appalachian Power could be increasing its power generation at its hydroelectric plants. This increase in power generation can cause water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers to rise rapidly and continue to fluctuate throughout the week. The power company wants boaters, kayakers, tubers, and other recreational users to be aware of the water levels.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO