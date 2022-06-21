Cities with the most expensive homes in Blacksburg metro area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A back-and-forth discussion weighing which option would be best led to the Roanoke City Council deciding in a 5-2 vote that residents will receive 17.5% percent of the money back they paid on their personal property tax this year. Councilman Bill Bestpitch and Councilman Joe Cobb...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council has voted 5 to 2 in favor of a 17.5 percent rebate for personal property tax. This comes after an increase in the value of cars has cost people more in their personal property taxes this year, leading to a $5 million surplus in this year’s budget.
ROANOKE, Va. – Since the Famous Anthony’s closed, there has been a void in the Crystal Spring community. “The loss of Famous Anthony’s was devastating to this community because we have a lot of families who walk and bicycle to this restaurant,” said Barbara Duerk, President of Neighbors in South Roanoke.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia (BBB) wants to warn customers of a scam that has returned to the southwest and central Virginia. According to the BBB, Appalachian Power (AEP) customers, living in the Roanoke-area, have received emails from a page urging customers to act on a final notice for […]
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting next month, Amtrak’s Northeast Regional line will offer a second daily service to and from Roanoke, providing more flexible and convenient options for traveling to Washington, D.C., as well as cities in northeast and southwest Virginia. More specifically, beginning on July 11, Amtrak...
Amtrak will add a third daily departure from Norfolk and a second daily departure from Roanoke on its Northeast Regional route, while also bolstering train service in Newport News, all beginning July 11. The train already departs from Norfolk early in the morning and mid-morning, so the third departure will...
For several weeks, the COVID-19 death toll for Virginia eliminated fatalities in our area while the case count continued to rise. No more. Deaths from the latest variations of the virus has killed at least two near our county over the past couple of days. Tuesday’s daily report by the...
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — With high temperatures throughout the week across Virginia, Appalachian Power could be increasing its power generation at its hydroelectric plants. This increase in power generation can cause water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers to rise rapidly and continue to fluctuate throughout the week. The power company wants boaters, kayakers, tubers, and other recreational users to be aware of the water levels.
Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority are making it easier for southwest Virginians to ride the rails out of Roanoke and connect with the national network of passenger rail services. WFIR’s Camden Lazenby has more.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Amtrak Release) - Amtrak has scheduled a second daily departure from Roanoke, offering another option for travel to Washington, D.C., and to cities in the Northeast and Southwest Virginia. The new service begins July 11, with tickets already available. The new service means Amtrak offers morning and afternoon...
Dark clouds are gathering over Old Lick Cemetery on a cold April morning. The tiny parcel of wooded land in Roanoke, Virginia, just north of downtown, is the burial ground for hundreds of Black people. It's enclosed by a chain-link fence on a thin strip of land wedged between the...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Miss Virginia competition is returning to Roanoke. The Berglund Center will host the event June 23 to 25. The competition will be back in Roanoke for its 67th year after taking place in Lynchburg in the past, and being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
A Roanoke County Parks and Rec. official says the high demand in the region for additional trails on varied surfaces has them moving forward on several fronts. That includes an action taken last week at a Board of Supervisors meeting, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:
The next phase of the Dick and Willie Passage in Henry County will get underway in July, the county has announced. Once the additional 1.75 miles is constructed, there will be approximately 9.5 miles of paved trail along the former railroad passage. “The Dick and Willie Passage is an absolute...
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Incoming Pulaski County 911 calls are currently being re-routed to another New River Valley locality due to a service disruption at the county’s 911 Center. The Pulaski County Joint 911 Communications Center says you can still make 911 calls, but they will be...
Incredible damage from a lightning strike at the Covington public works from storms last Thursday. Chris Vagasky is a Meteorologist specializing in lightning research and said this was a rare event. “It was 7 cloud to ground strokes from the same lightning channel and hit the same point on the...
CHRISTIANSBURG — After some years away, David Rotenizer is back home. Rotenizer, who was born in Radford and grew up in Montgomery County, was late last year named executive director of the Montgomery County Blacksburg Christiansburg Regional Tourism Office. Prior to his current position, Rotenizer worked for Franklin County...
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — People showed off their restoration and preserving skills at the Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days in Rocky Mount. The festival showcased everything including antique farming, tractor pulling, quilting, cornmeal grinding, and woodturning. There were even some antique tractors and farm equipment on display. Organizers...
BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford woman said she’s lucky to be alive after being trapped inside her home for hours during Wednesday night’s storm. For 30 years, Patsy Sines has rented her trailer home, living with her ex-husband. “I knew we was in trouble,” Patsy Sines said....
UPDATE 4:39 p.m.: The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported that the eastbound lanes on Route 460 in Montgomery County are back open after a multi-vehicle crash involving two daycare vans and a sedan near Prices Fork Road Wednesday morning Multiple people — including kids riding in two Imagination Station vans who were heading to […]
Comments / 0