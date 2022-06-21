ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Blacksburg metro area

By Stacker
Inside Nova
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.insidenova.com

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke personal property tax rebate approved

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council has voted 5 to 2 in favor of a 17.5 percent rebate for personal property tax. This comes after an increase in the value of cars has cost people more in their personal property taxes this year, leading to a $5 million surplus in this year’s budget.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

South Roanoke community expresses concerns over proposed Boutique Hotel

ROANOKE, Va. – Since the Famous Anthony’s closed, there has been a void in the Crystal Spring community. “The loss of Famous Anthony’s was devastating to this community because we have a lot of families who walk and bicycle to this restaurant,” said Barbara Duerk, President of Neighbors in South Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

AEP scam re-emerging in Roanoke, BBB reports

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia (BBB) wants to warn customers of a scam that has returned to the southwest and central Virginia. According to the BBB, Appalachian Power (AEP) customers, living in the Roanoke-area, have received emails from a page urging customers to act on a final notice for […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Amtrak increasing daily service to, from Roanoke in July

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting next month, Amtrak’s Northeast Regional line will offer a second daily service to and from Roanoke, providing more flexible and convenient options for traveling to Washington, D.C., as well as cities in northeast and southwest Virginia. More specifically, beginning on July 11, Amtrak...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Business

Amtrak to boost service in Norfolk, Roanoke, Newport News

Amtrak will add a third daily departure from Norfolk and a second daily departure from Roanoke on its Northeast Regional route, while also bolstering train service in Newport News, all beginning July 11. The train already departs from Norfolk early in the morning and mid-morning, so the third departure will...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

COVID-19 deaths return to our area

For several weeks, the COVID-19 death toll for Virginia eliminated fatalities in our area while the case count continued to rise. No more. Deaths from the latest variations of the virus has killed at least two near our county over the past couple of days. Tuesday’s daily report by the...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Potential high water levels; increase in power at hydroelectric plants, AEP reports

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — With high temperatures throughout the week across Virginia, Appalachian Power could be increasing its power generation at its hydroelectric plants. This increase in power generation can cause water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers to rise rapidly and continue to fluctuate throughout the week. The power company wants boaters, kayakers, tubers, and other recreational users to be aware of the water levels.
ROANOKE, VA
#Zillow
wfirnews.com

Amtrak adding second daily departure from Roanoke

Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority are making it easier for southwest Virginians to ride the rails out of Roanoke and connect with the national network of passenger rail services. WFIR’s Camden Lazenby has more.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amtrak sets date for new daily Roanoke service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Amtrak Release) - Amtrak has scheduled a second daily departure from Roanoke, offering another option for travel to Washington, D.C., and to cities in the Northeast and Southwest Virginia. The new service begins July 11, with tickets already available. The new service means Amtrak offers morning and afternoon...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Miss Virginia competition returns to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Miss Virginia competition is returning to Roanoke. The Berglund Center will host the event June 23 to 25. The competition will be back in Roanoke for its 67th year after taking place in Lynchburg in the past, and being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke County works on building its greenway amenities

A Roanoke County Parks and Rec. official says the high demand in the region for additional trails on varied surfaces has them moving forward on several fronts. That includes an action taken last week at a Board of Supervisors meeting, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Next phase of Henry County trail construction to begin in July

The next phase of the Dick and Willie Passage in Henry County will get underway in July, the county has announced. Once the additional 1.75 miles is constructed, there will be approximately 9.5 miles of paved trail along the former railroad passage. “The Dick and Willie Passage is an absolute...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. 911 services down; calls being routed to Radford

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Incoming Pulaski County 911 calls are currently being re-routed to another New River Valley locality due to a service disruption at the county’s 911 Center. The Pulaski County Joint 911 Communications Center says you can still make 911 calls, but they will be...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Rare 7-stroke lightning flash led to Covington damage

Incredible damage from a lightning strike at the Covington public works from storms last Thursday. Chris Vagasky is a Meteorologist specializing in lightning research and said this was a rare event. “It was 7 cloud to ground strokes from the same lightning channel and hit the same point on the...
COVINGTON, VA
Franklin News Post

Former Franklin County director of tourism talks about new position in NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG — After some years away, David Rotenizer is back home. Rotenizer, who was born in Radford and grew up in Montgomery County, was late last year named executive director of the Montgomery County Blacksburg Christiansburg Regional Tourism Office. Prior to his current position, Rotenizer worked for Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days educates future generations

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — People showed off their restoration and preserving skills at the Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days in Rocky Mount. The festival showcased everything including antique farming, tractor pulling, quilting, cornmeal grinding, and woodturning. There were even some antique tractors and farm equipment on display. Organizers...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

Tree traps two in Bedford home during Wednesday night’s storm

BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford woman said she’s lucky to be alive after being trapped inside her home for hours during Wednesday night’s storm. For 30 years, Patsy Sines has rented her trailer home, living with her ex-husband. “I knew we was in trouble,” Patsy Sines said....
BEDFORD, VA

