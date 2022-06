JAMES CITY – Scott Stevens has been with James City County for nearly four years, and for almost all that time, the locality has been studying its space needs. “The end result was that we need more space, more square footage, because we’re a growing community and our building space hadn’t kept up with what we’re trying to serve in terms of number of employees, and residents that come to our offices,” said Stevens, the county administrator.

