Chambersburg, PA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Chambersburg metro area

By Stacker
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Compiled a list of cities with the most...

www.wfmz.com

PennLive.com

York County manufacturer to expand headquarters

A manufacturer of computer numerical control cylindrical grinders and robotic automation systems is expanding its York County headquarters. Weldon Solutions is expanding its headquarters at 425 East Berlin Road in West Manchester Township. The expansion includes growing its production shop and warehouse by 18,000 square feet and its office by 3,000 square feet. The 21,000-square-foot addition will bring the facility to 61,000 square feet.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New Cumberland County business offers candle making workshops

A new business in Cumberland County will offer custom candle making workshops. The Gleeful Candle opened last week at 62 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg. Workshop attendees are provided with all the tools and direction to create their own custom soy wax candles from scratch. There are more than 30 scents to choose from including chocolate, basil, champagne and Merlot.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

28 people evaluated after high carbon-monoxide levels reported at central Pa. Kohl’s: officials

Improper use of construction equipment is being blamed as the cause of carbon monoxide in a Chambersburg Kohl’s on Thursday, according to officials. EMS units were called to the store at 955 Norland Ave. at 9:34 a.m. Thursday, and when they arrived their carbon monoxide alarms activated, indicating the substance was present in the building, Chambersburg Deputy Borough Manager Phil Wolgemuth said in a statement.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Meadows Frozen Custard in Dauphin County reopens

Nearly a year after closing, The Meadows Frozen Custard in Lower Paxton Township is back in business. Owner Todd Gelbaugh relocated it after the original custard stand at 4636 Jonestown Road was torn down to make way for a Shiny Shell carwash. The stand, which reopened June 23, is serving the same custard and cool treats but under a slightly different format.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Reminds Seniors, Families About Farmers Market Nutrition Program for Access to Fresh, Local Produce

HARRISBURG, PA — At the PA Open Air Farmers Market at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on Tuessday, Wolf Administration officials reminded Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program recipients to obtain and use their vouchers from the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) to purchase fresh and local fruits, vegetables, and herbs from FMNP-approved farmers at farmers markets and farm stands across the commonwealth.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Bedford farm suffers damage from Wednesday night storm

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents are cleaning up at a farm that damaged barns and crops after the Wednesday night storms. The farm across from Bence’s Farm Equipment, owned by J. Roy Bence, suffered damage to multiple buildings, a metal corn crib and several roofs. Two doors on Bence’s main barn were torn off their […]
BEDFORD, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Awards $10 Million for 15 Projects to Transform Pennsylvania Communities, Build Success

Governor Tom Wolf announced today the approval of an additional $10 million to support 15 community, economic development, and revitalization projects throughout Pennsylvania. “Hyper-local investments are the building blocks to success,” said Governor Wolf. “These dollars have the potential to transform neighborhoods and the lives of those who live there.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Zillow
Daily Voice

Vending Machine Fire Causes Thousands In Damage To Hagerstown Home

A malfunctioning vending machine sparked a large garage fire in Maryland that caused thousands in damage to a Washington County home. Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, first responders were dispatched to North Colonial Drive in Hagerstown, where there was a report of a fire that broke out inside a single-story residence.
fox5dc.com

Heavy rain strands vehicles in Montgomery County

KENSINGTON, Md. - Heavy rain and flooding conditions stranded drivers in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Water flooded Beach Drive between Connecticut Avenue and Kensington Parkway stranding several vehicles. All occupants were able to escape and no injuries were reported. In Fauquier County, severe thunderstorms brought flooding, downed trees and power...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

U-Haul store closes after 39 years

A U-Haul store in the Carlisle area has closed after 39 years. The store at 1111 Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township closed on May 31. The company had to lay off five people as a result of the closing. U-Haul didn’t say specifically why this particular store closed. Current...
CARLISLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

GASD will raise taxes 1.3 percent

[Editor’s opinion]: In my three years of covering the GASD school board meetings I have never been more proud of this district, this administration, and these board members than I am today. The district is facing potentially severe budget shortfalls going forward by making informed, transparent, and reasonable decisions about taxation and other issues. I thank each and every one of you for your dedication to the children of this district [cs].
GETTYSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

PA has $10 billion burning a hole in its pocket. Should it be spent now, and if so, how?

With a surplus and federal cash on the books in Harrisburg, a variety of groups are lobbying for a bigger slice of the pie. According to the Democratic House Appropriations Committee, the commonwealth carried a $4.8 billion revenue surplus through the end of May. That's in addition to $2.9 billion in the state's Rainy Day Fund and $2.1 billion in unspent federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Franklin County Free Press

Actions from Washington Township Supervisor in June

The Washington Township Supervisors held a Supervisor’s Workshop on June 13th, 2022 at 1:30 pm in the Township meeting room. Supervisors received the May Washington Township Code Enforcement Report. The report consisted of a list of violations typical of this time of year, such as tall grass and weeds, and construction without permits. There were also several year-round problems like junk and junk vehicles, trash and tires accumulating on properties, and chickens being raised on properties that do not meet the zoning requirements. In most cases, violations are removed once suitable corrective action is taken.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Traffic groups launch final playbook of I-81 improvement planning process

The stretch of Interstate 81 through south-central Pennsylvania is busier than ever, and sorely in need of an upgrade. For the past two years, transportation planners have conducted an intensive and comprehensive project to explore the future of this critical corridor. Read LebTown’s previous coverage of the I-81 Improvement Strategy...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

This Middletown Car Dealership Has Been Around for 100 Years

Larry Weathers III, third from right, is surrounded by family at the 100th anniversary of Weathers Motor Inc. The family-owned car dealership Weathers Motors Inc. at 1187 W. Baltimore Pike in Middletown celebrated its 100th anniversary June 15, marking the year it opened in 1922, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
wdac.com

Bear Sightings Reported In York County

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities say there have been a couple of bear sightings. Recently, sightings were in the northeast of East Manchester Township and southern Windsor Township. It’s a re-occurring as the bears mate primarily from June to July. Bears typically travel quite a distance and seeing them in this area is for a short period of time, unless they find food. It is important to minimize the opportunities for the bears to find food at your homes or properties. Bears will be attracted to the scent of food scraps left in garbage cans outside, bird feeders, pet food left outside, gardens, and food grease on outdoor grills. Bears generally avoid humans and will run off when they see or smell humans. The PA Game Commission says if you encounter a bear, slowly walk away facing the bear; do not run; get to a place of safety; and talk loudly at the bear. Black bear attacks are extremely rare.
YORK COUNTY, PA

