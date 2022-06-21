Cities with the most expensive homes in Lancaster metro area

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — You may have missed the movie theater experience during the pandemic, but in one Columbia home currently for sale, you don’t have to leave the driveway to get some snacks and plop into a red theater chair to watch a movie on the big screen.
A manufacturer of computer numerical control cylindrical grinders and robotic automation systems is expanding its York County headquarters. Weldon Solutions is expanding its headquarters at 425 East Berlin Road in West Manchester Township. The expansion includes growing its production shop and warehouse by 18,000 square feet and its office by 3,000 square feet. The 21,000-square-foot addition will bring the facility to 61,000 square feet.
READING, Pa. - Reading Finance Director Jamar Kelly and the city's community development director are recommending parking pads for row homes as a way to free up spaces in the city. "There are a few different templates that we're working on internally to kind of prefabricate the process and make...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The proposed retail/residential development of the old Neuweiler Brewery in Allentown meets the standards of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, as long as the history of the Allentown property is part of the next use. Manhattan Building Co. plans to demolish much of the 3.8-acre site...
Chester County took the top spot among the wealthiest counties in Pennsylvania and also placed among the Top 100 in the nation, according to a new report by SmartAsset. To determine the wealthiest counties, SmartAsset compared all counties in the U.S. across three main metrics: investment income, property value, and per capita income.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There's new life for an old property in Allentown. 69 News was there for the ribbon cutting at "Grand Plaza" Wednesday. That's the new name for the old PPL Plaza on West Hamilton Street. A private investment firm, DLP Capital, acquired the 8-story office building at auction...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists in Lancaster County a bridge inspection is planned on Route 741 (Millersville Road) near Millersville Borough. The bridge spans the Conestoga River about 1.5 miles southeast of Route 999 (Manor Avenue) in Lancaster and Pequea townships. Weather...
Image via Levante Brewing Company. Levante Stables is saying goodbye to Chester Springs as it prepares for its last day of business on Sunday, June 26. Nonetheless, Levante Brewing Company has a bright future with plans for expansion and a nearby Ardmore location, according to a report from Breweries in PA.
The Columbia Mall will go to the auction block in July. Owner Christian Foust announced that 35 acres of commercial property near the I-80 interchange will be included. Foust indicated there was interest from a investment group, but instead opted for the auction, which will take place online, beginning July 25th. Bidding starts at $3.4-million.
A PennDOT maintenance crew in Lancaster County is scheduled to begin base repairs tomorrow on Route 322 between Route 23 in East Earl Township and Martindale Road in Ephrata Township. Work will be from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m Friday and continue during those same hours Monday and Tuesday. Delays...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Allentown. The main break happened at Lehigh Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a Facebook post by the city. Lehigh County Authority is working to repair the main, which is expected to take about...
Image via Bike Chester County. Chester County ranks among the Top 100 in the Healthiest Communities Rankings compiled by U.S. News & World Report, writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
OLEY TWP., Pa. - A Berks County farm is among the more than 30 farms joining a state program to be spared from development. State officials say a 164-acre crop Kathy Levan Crop Farm in Oley Township is joining a farmland preservation program through the state Department of Agriculture. The...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council held a special meeting on spending American Rescue Plan Act money on homelessness Wednesday night. "The intent of this meeting is to get a descriptive handle on the needs of the community and model programs that might relate to those needs," President Cynthia Mota said.
Two groups unveiled a community mural in York on Thursday. It's on the Sunrise Soap Company Creation Station Building on North Beaver Street. The mural was created as part of Downtown Inc's Give Local York Campaign, where people helped paint the colors of the mural. "Art is so critical to...
Capital Enterprises plans to add another fast-food restaurant near where four already sit along the Paoli Pike-Gay Street corridor. Capital Enterprises, the owner of the West Goshen Shopping Center, plans to add a new fast-food restaurant to the Paoli Pike-Gay Street corridor, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
Governor Tom Wolf announced today the approval of an additional $10 million to support 15 community, economic development, and revitalization projects throughout Pennsylvania. “Hyper-local investments are the building blocks to success,” said Governor Wolf. “These dollars have the potential to transform neighborhoods and the lives of those who live there.”
A new retail store has opened in the The Boardwalk water park at Hersheypark. East Coast Surf Co. opened last month next to Dispatch Pizzeria. This store is owned and operated by Hersheypark. The shop sells women’s apparel, sunglasses, men’s swimwear, saltwater taffy, drinkware, hats, sandals, magnets and jewelry among...
Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors. The results will be posted every other week. All food vendors are...
