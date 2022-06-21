ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Lancaster metro area

By Stacker
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

PennLive.com

York County manufacturer to expand headquarters

A manufacturer of computer numerical control cylindrical grinders and robotic automation systems is expanding its York County headquarters. Weldon Solutions is expanding its headquarters at 425 East Berlin Road in West Manchester Township. The expansion includes growing its production shop and warehouse by 18,000 square feet and its office by 3,000 square feet. The 21,000-square-foot addition will bring the facility to 61,000 square feet.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading officials recommend parking pads for row homes

READING, Pa. - Reading Finance Director Jamar Kelly and the city's community development director are recommending parking pads for row homes as a way to free up spaces in the city. "There are a few different templates that we're working on internally to kind of prefabricate the process and make...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former PPL Plaza in Allentown has new life as 'Grand Plaza'

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There's new life for an old property in Allentown. 69 News was there for the ribbon cutting at "Grand Plaza" Wednesday. That's the new name for the old PPL Plaza on West Hamilton Street. A private investment firm, DLP Capital, acquired the 8-story office building at auction...
ALLENTOWN, PA
whlm.com

Columbia Mall, 35 Acres to Go to Auction

The Columbia Mall will go to the auction block in July. Owner Christian Foust announced that 35 acres of commercial property near the I-80 interchange will be included. Foust indicated there was interest from a investment group, but instead opted for the auction, which will take place online, beginning July 25th. Bidding starts at $3.4-million.
COLUMBIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews repairing water main break in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Allentown. The main break happened at Lehigh Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a Facebook post by the city. Lehigh County Authority is working to repair the main, which is expected to take about...
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks farm spared from development

OLEY TWP., Pa. - A Berks County farm is among the more than 30 farms joining a state program to be spared from development. State officials say a 164-acre crop Kathy Levan Crop Farm in Oley Township is joining a farmland preservation program through the state Department of Agriculture. The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Community mural unveiled in York

Two groups unveiled a community mural in York on Thursday. It's on the Sunrise Soap Company Creation Station Building on North Beaver Street. The mural was created as part of Downtown Inc's Give Local York Campaign, where people helped paint the colors of the mural. "Art is so critical to...
YORK, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Awards $10 Million for 15 Projects to Transform Pennsylvania Communities, Build Success

Governor Tom Wolf announced today the approval of an additional $10 million to support 15 community, economic development, and revitalization projects throughout Pennsylvania. “Hyper-local investments are the building blocks to success,” said Governor Wolf. “These dollars have the potential to transform neighborhoods and the lives of those who live there.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

New retail store opens at Hersheypark

A new retail store has opened in the The Boardwalk water park at Hersheypark. East Coast Surf Co. opened last month next to Dispatch Pizzeria. This store is owned and operated by Hersheypark. The shop sells women’s apparel, sunglasses, men’s swimwear, saltwater taffy, drinkware, hats, sandals, magnets and jewelry among...
HARRISBURG, PA

