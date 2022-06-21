Cities with the most expensive homes in Gettysburg metro area

The Washington Township Supervisors held a Supervisor’s Workshop on June 13th, 2022 at 1:30 pm in the Township meeting room. Supervisors received the May Washington Township Code Enforcement Report. The report consisted of a list of violations typical of this time of year, such as tall grass and weeds, and construction without permits. There were also several year-round problems like junk and junk vehicles, trash and tires accumulating on properties, and chickens being raised on properties that do not meet the zoning requirements. In most cases, violations are removed once suitable corrective action is taken.
Comments / 0