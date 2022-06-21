Cities with the most expensive homes in Gettysburg metro area

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27.com

York house for sale has a hidden room

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s something many kids (and adults) dream of but few ever actually get to have — a hidden room. A York home that is currently for sale provides an opportunity to have a secret room of your own, so you can feel like a spy, a fairytale character, or just someone with the coolest clutter closet ever.
YORK, PA
whlm.com

Columbia Mall, 35 Acres to Go to Auction

The Columbia Mall will go to the auction block in July. Owner Christian Foust announced that 35 acres of commercial property near the I-80 interchange will be included. Foust indicated there was interest from a investment group, but instead opted for the auction, which will take place online, beginning July 25th. Bidding starts at $3.4-million.
COLUMBIA, PA
PennLive.com

Construction begins on new retail facility at large mixed-use development

Construction has begun on another facility at the Susquehanna Union Green development in Susquehanna Township. Officials broke ground last week on the building that will include five tenants ranging from 1,300 to 2,900 square feet. The tenant suites will open directly onto courtyards and patios. The developer, the Vartan Group declined to release any information about any of the potential tenants at this time but said that space is still available for leasing. Potato Coop, a restaurant specializing in all things potatoes, confirmed that it will be one of the tenants in the building.
HARRISBURG, PA
mocoshow.com

20 Acres of Crown Farm Were Sold for $28 Million Approximately 10 Years Ago, Launching the Development of “Downtown Crown”

20 acres of Gaithersburg’s Crown Farm was sold to JBG Rosenfeld Retail and the Bozzuto Group for $28 million nearly 10 years ago, in July of 2012. According to documents from what was then Crown Farm Community, this purchase included approximately 11 percent of Crown Farm’s 180 acres, for the development of Downtown Crown, “a mixed-use project slated to include a Harris Teeter-anchored retail center and nearly 540 apartments.” JBG Rosenfeld Retail purchased the property to build 260,000 square feet of retail. The Bozzuto Group purchased the multifamily development rights to build 538 apartments above the retail.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
abc27.com

York Mayor to remain in place after legal battle

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Michael Helfrich will remain the Mayor of York after a months-long court battle over whether he was actually the Mayor. Helfrich’s attorney Glenn J. Smith, Esq. tells abc27 that they have received the court order verifying the judge’s decision. The order denied the petition saying it found there is no vacancy in the office of the mayor of the city of York.
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

NorthPoint says it expects to complete new Annville warehouse by spring 2023

NorthPoint Development is breaking ground on its new EaglePoint Logistics Center in South Annville Township. The company announced the official start of the $103 million development project in a press release earlier this month. The EaglePoint Logistics Center will be located along Route 422 and Killinger Road, with entrances off...
ANNVILLE, PA
WGAL

Community mural unveiled in York

Two groups unveiled a community mural in York on Thursday. It's on the Sunrise Soap Company Creation Station Building on North Beaver Street. The mural was created as part of Downtown Inc's Give Local York Campaign, where people helped paint the colors of the mural. "Art is so critical to...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

New Cumberland County business offers candle making workshops

A new business in Cumberland County will offer custom candle making workshops. The Gleeful Candle opened last week at 62 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg. Workshop attendees are provided with all the tools and direction to create their own custom soy wax candles from scratch. There are more than 30 scents to choose from including chocolate, basil, champagne and Merlot.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
baltimorestyle.com

Then and Now: Old Ellicott City

Maryland’s first factory town Ellicott City celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. Ellicott brothers Joseph, Andrew and John founded the town along the Patapsco River. Over time, Ellicott City has evolved and endured, withstanding floods and fires for more than two-and-a-half centuries. Main Street. The historic images of the...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
lebtown.com

Traffic groups launch final playbook of I-81 improvement planning process

The stretch of Interstate 81 through south-central Pennsylvania is busier than ever, and sorely in need of an upgrade. For the past two years, transportation planners have conducted an intensive and comprehensive project to explore the future of this critical corridor. Read LebTown’s previous coverage of the I-81 Improvement Strategy...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Actions from Washington Township Supervisor in June

The Washington Township Supervisors held a Supervisor’s Workshop on June 13th, 2022 at 1:30 pm in the Township meeting room. Supervisors received the May Washington Township Code Enforcement Report. The report consisted of a list of violations typical of this time of year, such as tall grass and weeds, and construction without permits. There were also several year-round problems like junk and junk vehicles, trash and tires accumulating on properties, and chickens being raised on properties that do not meet the zoning requirements. In most cases, violations are removed once suitable corrective action is taken.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

