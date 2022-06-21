ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Cities with the most expensive homes in East Stroudsburg metro area

By Stacker
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cities with the most expensive homes in East Stroudsburg metro area

www.wfmz.com

Times News

Tamaqua property owner gets break

The owner of the former Jamesway shopping center on the east end of Tamaqua has gotten a hefty retroactive tax break. Schuylkill County commissioners on Wednesday approved the assessment appeal settlement, which reduces the property’s total fair market value from $1,202,276 to $1,200,000, and its assessed, or taxable, value from $601,140 to $392,400.
TAMAQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer, township of big land deals, sees real-estate transfer revenue top annual target in 6 months

Palmer Township is the home of the big land deal in Northampton County, and that means extra revenue in 2022. Financially at least, big warehouses are paying off. The township assesses a transfer tax of 0.5% on land sales. One-half percent may not seem like much. On a $150,000 property, it would amount to $750, but with recent Palmer-size deals, it adds up fast.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

West Side Mall owner says they will fix potholes

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who shop at a pothole-plagued shopping mall in Luzerne County will soon have a smooth ride according to the company that owns the property. The I-Team first showed you the pothole problem at the west side mall in Edwardsville Wednesday. The Edwardsville Borough manager, Cathy Soprano tells Eyewitness News […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

K&T Emporium opens in Pottstown selling locally made items

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A new business in Montgomery County is open for business. K&T Emporium celebrated their grand opening on June 17. The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce joined owners Trevor Waldspurger and Kyle Stewart for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 S. Hanover Street in Pottstown. K&T Emporium is a...
POTTSTOWN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

FD Market Debuts Second Storefront Location in Easton

With a drive to bring sustainable living to the Lehigh Valley, Jacquelyn Bassett opened FD Market, a sustainable goods shop and zero-waste refillery in Emmaus and online, in 2019. Nearly three years later, FD Market has opened its doors in Easton with its second brick-and-mortar location. “It is refreshing to be surrounded by such progressive and forward-thinking businesses and individuals,” says Bassett. “We have had the privilege of being a vendor at the Easton Farmers’ Market for the past year, which has been an incredible experience.” Now, the Easton community gets to shop sustainably all year round. FD Market offers a range of personal care and household cleaning products as well as being a spot for people to bring their own containers to refill. The same aesthetic and glowing customer service of their Emmaus location is sure to be found in Easton. “There is so much blossoming here and we couldn’t be more grateful to be part of it,” says Basset.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former PPL Plaza in Allentown has new life as 'Grand Plaza'

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There's new life for an old property in Allentown. 69 News was there for the ribbon cutting at "Grand Plaza" Wednesday. That's the new name for the old PPL Plaza on West Hamilton Street. A private investment firm, DLP Capital, acquired the 8-story office building at auction...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Warren County welcomes state guidance on warehouse development

BELVIDERE, N.J. – Warren County is welcoming newly released state guidance aimed at helping address increasingly high demand for warehouse space in New Jersey. During Wednesday nights meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner James Kern III said he participated in the annual New Jersey Planning and Redevelopment Conference last week, which focused on warehouse development.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton City Council advances 'Marquis,' low-income housing projects

EASTON, Pa. — Easton City Council approved a certificate of appropriateness for "The Marquis" project Wednesday night. The seven-story, roughly 80-feet in height, mixed-use development project, scheduled for 27 S. Third St., would convert the site of the Pine Street garage into a building with up to 280 apartment units with $1,300 monthly starting rent and roughly 305 parking spaces.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Plan for food truck park at former Exeter Twp. Sheetz is withdrawn

EXETER TWP., Pa. - An area businessman has withdrawn his proposal to put a food truck park on the site of the former Sheetz convenience store and gas station on Route 422 East. Hamid Chaudhry said township requirements for the proposal rendered it “not feasible.”. Chaudhry said the plan,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$1.4M lottery ticket sold in Lehigh County

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Another million-dollar lottery ticket was sold in the Lehigh Valley. The jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket is worth more than $1.4 million, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. It was sold at the Whitehall Mini Mart on Lehigh Street in Whitehall Township. The store gets...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Water main break in West Hazleton closes road to traffic

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The West Hazleton Fire Department is warning drivers that the 400 block of Winters Avenue is closed to traffic due to a water main break. The Hazleton City Authority is at the scene and plans on working through the evening to make repairs. They shared the following information on their website:
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews repairing water main break in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Allentown. The main break happened at Lehigh Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a Facebook post by the city. Lehigh County Authority is working to repair the main, which is expected to take about...
sauconsource.com

Farmers Market Vouchers Available to Local Seniors

If you’re a local senior who’s looking to save some money on fresh, local produce this summer–and who isn’t–a government program may be available to help you do that. The annual Senior Farmers Market Nutritional Program (SFMNP) is administered by the Northampton County Area Agency...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Gas turned off to high-rise Allentown apartment building due to leak

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A gas leak at a high-rise apartment building in Allentown Monday night had residents exiting with children and pets in tow. A representative for UGI Utilities Inc. said gas for the entire 12-story building at Regency Towers, located at 1600 Lehigh Parkway East, was turned off for the night due to the leak.
Times News

Tree down in West Penn

Dairy Road in West Penn township was closed to traffic this morning when a tree fell across the roadway and on a small trailer. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 900 block just west of the intersection with Strauss Valley Road. West Penn road crews removed the tree with chain saws.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

High-density apartment complex, warehouse among potential Bethlehem Twp. projects

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The flow of land development projects in Bethlehem Township doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Planning Director Amanda Raudenbush presented her monthly report to the township's board of commissioners Monday night, revealing several pre-application meetings held with developers. One of those discussions involved...
BETHLEHEM, PA

