Cities with the most expensive homes in East Stroudsburg metro area

With a drive to bring sustainable living to the Lehigh Valley, Jacquelyn Bassett opened FD Market, a sustainable goods shop and zero-waste refillery in Emmaus and online, in 2019. Nearly three years later, FD Market has opened its doors in Easton with its second brick-and-mortar location. “It is refreshing to be surrounded by such progressive and forward-thinking businesses and individuals,” says Bassett. “We have had the privilege of being a vendor at the Easton Farmers’ Market for the past year, which has been an incredible experience.” Now, the Easton community gets to shop sustainably all year round. FD Market offers a range of personal care and household cleaning products as well as being a spot for people to bring their own containers to refill. The same aesthetic and glowing customer service of their Emmaus location is sure to be found in Easton. “There is so much blossoming here and we couldn’t be more grateful to be part of it,” says Basset.

EASTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO