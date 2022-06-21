ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Cities with the most expensive homes in York metro area

abc27.com

York house for sale has a hidden room

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s something many kids (and adults) dream of but few ever actually get to have — a hidden room. A York home that is currently for sale provides an opportunity to have a secret room of your own, so you can feel like a spy, a fairytale character, or just someone with the coolest clutter closet ever.
YORK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading officials recommend parking pads for row homes

READING, Pa. - Reading Finance Director Jamar Kelly and the city's community development director are recommending parking pads for row homes as a way to free up spaces in the city. "There are a few different templates that we're working on internally to kind of prefabricate the process and make...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Construction begins on new retail facility at large mixed-use development

Construction has begun on another facility at the Susquehanna Union Green development in Susquehanna Township. Officials broke ground last week on the building that will include five tenants ranging from 1,300 to 2,900 square feet. The tenant suites will open directly onto courtyards and patios. The developer, the Vartan Group declined to release any information about any of the potential tenants at this time but said that space is still available for leasing. Potato Coop, a restaurant specializing in all things potatoes, confirmed that it will be one of the tenants in the building.
HARRISBURG, PA
whlm.com

Columbia Mall, 35 Acres to Go to Auction

The Columbia Mall will go to the auction block in July. Owner Christian Foust announced that 35 acres of commercial property near the I-80 interchange will be included. Foust indicated there was interest from a investment group, but instead opted for the auction, which will take place online, beginning July 25th. Bidding starts at $3.4-million.
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

York Mayor to remain in place after legal battle

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Michael Helfrich will remain the Mayor of York after a months-long court battle over whether he was actually the Mayor. Helfrich’s attorney Glenn J. Smith, Esq. tells abc27 that they have received the court order verifying the judge’s decision. The order denied the petition saying it found there is no vacancy in the office of the mayor of the city of York.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Community mural unveiled in York

Two groups unveiled a community mural in York on Thursday. It's on the Sunrise Soap Company Creation Station Building on North Beaver Street. The mural was created as part of Downtown Inc's Give Local York Campaign, where people helped paint the colors of the mural. "Art is so critical to...
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

NorthPoint says it expects to complete new Annville warehouse by spring 2023

NorthPoint Development is breaking ground on its new EaglePoint Logistics Center in South Annville Township. The company announced the official start of the $103 million development project in a press release earlier this month. The EaglePoint Logistics Center will be located along Route 422 and Killinger Road, with entrances off...
ANNVILLE, PA
iheart.com

World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Stabled In York Co.

>World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Stabled In York Co. (York Co., PA) -- The World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales are back in southern Pennsylvania. They're being stabled at Flichbaugh's Orchard and Farm Market in York County through Sunday. The Budweiser Clydesdales are used for promotions and commercials by the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company. The team of horses can be seen today through Sunday.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Bear Sightings Reported In York County

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities say there have been a couple of bear sightings. Recently, sightings were in the northeast of East Manchester Township and southern Windsor Township. It’s a re-occurring as the bears mate primarily from June to July. Bears typically travel quite a distance and seeing them in this area is for a short period of time, unless they find food. It is important to minimize the opportunities for the bears to find food at your homes or properties. Bears will be attracted to the scent of food scraps left in garbage cans outside, bird feeders, pet food left outside, gardens, and food grease on outdoor grills. Bears generally avoid humans and will run off when they see or smell humans. The PA Game Commission says if you encounter a bear, slowly walk away facing the bear; do not run; get to a place of safety; and talk loudly at the bear. Black bear attacks are extremely rare.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New Cumberland County business offers candle making workshops

A new business in Cumberland County will offer custom candle making workshops. The Gleeful Candle opened last week at 62 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg. Workshop attendees are provided with all the tools and direction to create their own custom soy wax candles from scratch. There are more than 30 scents to choose from including chocolate, basil, champagne and Merlot.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Traffic groups launch final playbook of I-81 improvement planning process

The stretch of Interstate 81 through south-central Pennsylvania is busier than ever, and sorely in need of an upgrade. For the past two years, transportation planners have conducted an intensive and comprehensive project to explore the future of this critical corridor. Read LebTown’s previous coverage of the I-81 Improvement Strategy...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

