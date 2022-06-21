ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Erie metro area

By Stacker
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Luay Rahil

The richest person in Erie, Pennsylvania

Erie is a big town in Pennsylvania, just 130 miles North of downtown Pittsburgh. The city is home to more than 97,000 people, none wealthier than Thomas Bailey Hagen. Yet, the city's median household income exceeds $37,894, and the median property value is about $89,100.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

What a Gas Tax Holiday Could Mean for You

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – As the cost of fuel continues rising, President Biden wants to suspend the federal gas tax for the next three months. He made a proposal to Congress on Wednesday. Local gas station owner Denice Manus said lifting the tax would help most local...
ERIE, PA
WETM 18 News

ECRDA invests in future home of the country's largest recycling plant

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The International Recycling Group is receiving its first big investment for its recent purchase of the former Hammermill Paper site. Erie County Redevelopment Authority’s (ECRDA) $300,000 investment will go towards the future home of the country’s largest plastics recycling plant. The recycling plant will produce about 300 jobs when completed. The founder of […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Commissioners Continue Collecting Broadband Surveys

The Crawford County Commissioners are starting to pinpoint areas throughout the county that are in need of better broadband. Over the past month, the commissioners have distributed nearly 10,000 surveys throughout the county. The five-question survey asks where you live, how good is your internet quality, and how much you're...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Trio to Swim Across Lake Erie in July

Three people will attempt to swim across Lake Erie in July, according to an announcement from the Lake Erie Open Water Swimming Association on Thursday. Abby Fairman, an ultra-marathon swimmer from Northumberland County, Pa., will be the first. Her window is July 3-10. Kerry Hills, a newcomer to open water...
SWIMMING & SURFING
YourErie

Erie Redevelopment Authority starts new healthy homes program

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie (RACE) is using its allocated American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to help city residents fix up their homes with a new program. Over $3 million of ARP funds were awarded to RACE to create its new Healthy Homes Program for city residents. RACE’s Healthy Homes […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie hospital comments on visitation policies

Reports of possible connection between Rep. Kelly …. Plenty of cash so what’s holding up the Pennsylvania …. July 4th safety tips from Pennsylvania fire commissioner. House prices added to the list of increasing costs. Truck drivers weigh in on the cost of diesel. NY residents react to Supreme...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Harley Davidson of Erie sees increase in motorcycle sales

With the current high gas prices, some people are considering purchasing scooters and motorcycles to get around this summer. During the summer months, bike owners in Erie are taking to the streets. Representatives from Harley Davidson of Erie said recently more customers have come in looking to purchase a motorcycle. They said with more motorcycles […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mighty Fine Donuts Officially Reopens

A big day for donut lovers as one of the area's most popular shops is getting back to business. Mighty Fine opened their doors at 5am this morning after being closed since mid-April. The owners thank the Erie Community for the overwhelming support over the past few months and are...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Updates Route 6 Detour Near Corry

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the detour for Route 6 traffic in the Corry area in Erie County. The detour now uses Route 89, Turnpike Rd. and Conelway Rd. Drivers are asked to follow the posted speed limits. PennDOT is reminding drivers, especially those in large vehicles, Lovell...
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Local beekeepers still dealing with colony collapse

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Apiarists first sounded the alarm in 2006 — something wasn’t right, and the bees were missing. That was the first noted period of colony collapse disorder. While it might mark the first noted period, and while it may have fallen out of headlines, the issue hasn’t resolved itself. Colony collapse disorder is when […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Coronavirus: Erie County moves to low risk

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 38.6 COVID-19 cases, out 270 total cases, for the week of June 13-19. This comes as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines has placed Erie County in the low risk level. The county also reported one additional death, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie residents mighty happy to have Mighty Fine Donuts back

An Erie favorite is now back in business after being closed for a period of time. Might Fine Donuts has finally reopened their doors after being closed for over two months. We spoke with some eager customers who got their donuts this morning. The sweet sound and smells of Mighty Fine Donuts has returned to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man wanted in Erie County for two years nabbed in TN

A New York man that was wanted here in Erie County has been nabbed in Tennessee after being on the lam for nearly two years. Howard Barco of Orchard Park, New York was awaiting his sentencing before Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender back on July 30, 2020 when he excused himself to use the restroom. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
pctonline.com

PDQ's Alex Retcofsky Recalls Harrowing Crawlspace Encounter

ERIE, PA. – Alex Retcofsky, owner and president of PDQ Pest Control in Erie, Pa., was selected as the winner of “Tales of the Crawlspace,” a recent PCT contest in which PMPs submitted their most interesting crawlspace encounters. Retcofsky has been in the industry since he was a young man working for his father’s one-man business, thus the abundance of interesting stories from the job. PDQ has always been a family business; in fact, the name PDQ is after Retcofsky’s family’s abbreviated way of urging people to get tasks done efficiently, or “pretty darn quick.” That later evolved to “professional, dependable, quality pest control.”
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Downed Utility Lines Close Road in Venango County

Cooperstown Rd. is closed in Oakland Township, Venango County from Billingsly Rd. to Sunville Rd. due to downed utility lines, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Tuesday. The roadway is expected to reopen later today.
macaronikid.com

5 FREE Things To Do With Kids In Erie June 23-30

Each week Macaroni KID Erie highlights our top event picks in Erie. This week, we're highlighting 5 FREE things to do with kids happening June 23-30. See our full events calendar for ALL of this week's Erie, Pa., family fun!. 1. Enjoy storytime and a craft at the Erie County...
ERIE, PA

