Jacqui Collins Available In-Person to Comment on Jonathan Jackson’s Problematic and Unethical Financial Conflicts. After hiding his financial disclosure report for weeks and finally filing it late, direct investments include: oil and gas, Raytheon, Blackstone, big pharma. Who: State Senator Jacqui Collins (D-Chicago) What: Jacqui Collins is available to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO