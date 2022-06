The farmers’ market season is underway in Fall River and for the third year in a row, those receiving state assistance can take advantage of free fruits and vegetables. Mass in Motion Fall River is working with local farmers and social service agencies in hosting three markets a week across the city from now until the end of October. The markets are being held each Tuesday from 11 am to 2 pm outside St. Anne’s Hospital, Wednesdays from 2 pm to 5 pm at Healthfirst Family Care Center and Fridays from 11 am to 2 pm at Cardinal Medeiros Towers.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO