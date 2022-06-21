ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

Madison County “culture war” is a fight worth having

By Gabe Hart
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKo4B_0gHKEyeA00

A Pride parade on iconic Beale Street June 4 in Memphis, Tennessee. Gay people and the people who love them came out to celebrate Pride month. (© Photo by Karen Pulfer Focht/Tennessee Lookout)

Since the beginning of time, relationships between humans have existed in many other forms and fashions other than monogamous, heterosexual affiliations.  Until recently, however, those relationships were not equally recognized from a legal perspective or carried the same weight of acceptance from a broad portion of society.  The strides that have been made over the last 25 years, and especially since 2015 with the advent of marriage equality, have been remarkable.

With any seismic shift in culture, though, there is always pushback from the opposite side.  We’ve seen that play out in school board meetings across the state in Tennessee when it comes to censorship of books and curriculum that includes same sex relationships or gender identity topics.

As someone who has only been in monogamous, heterosexual relationship, the censorship of lifestyles and gender preferences has largely been a talking point for me. Coupled with the fact that my hometown of Jackson, Tenn., has not had to deal with any of these censorship topics, I’ve been a concerned observer of the attacks and discriminations of personal lifestyle choices, but nothing more.

That all changed last week when an LGBTQ Pride display at the Jackson-Madison County Downtown Library caused a stir among local leaders in the Republican Party.

A modest display of books written by LGBTQ authors or from an LGBTQ point of view—no different from Black History Month or President’s Day Displays—prompted a complaint from a Republican county commissioner.

The Pride display in the library is small.  There is an 8 ½ by 11 colored printed sheet of paper on top of a stack of books.  The library has similar displays throughout the year: There is a display for Black History Month in February along with a President’s Day display on the adjacent table.  In July, there are patriotic books on display, and in October there are books about Halloween and other horror literature placed on the show tables.  This year was the first time the library created a space for LGBTQ Pride Month.

On the table under the flier promoting LGBTQ books and authors there were selections such as “Girls Can Kiss Now”, “Winter’s Orbit”, “Nanette”, and other books written from LGBTQ points of view.  The library also included a foldable information guide to help readers navigate the different topics each book and author offered.  It was a wonderful way to help readers young and old connect to topics they find personally relevant to themselves or loved ones.

Unfortunately, not everyone in Madison County thought this was appropriate.

County Commissioner Cyndi Bryant, R-District 4, and wife of former GOP State Rep. Ed Bryant, noticed the display and complained that it was inappropriate.  When I reached out to her for more information, she didn’t respond.  The matter was then discussed in a county commission personnel meeting by the chair of the Madison County Commission and certain books were removed, but the display was allowed to remain for the time being.  It will be discussed further at the library board of directors meeting on Wednesday.

A Pride parade images its way down conic Beale Street on June 4 in Memphis, Tennessee. (© Photo by Karen Pulfer Focht/Tennessee Lookout)

Whether or not the display is allowed to remain isn’t the issue. The issue at this point is the fact that the display ever became a political concern to begin with. The library is a public space paid for by taxpayer dollars.  Some of those taxpayers are LGBTQ taxpayers.  They deserve representation.  The idea that Commissioner Bryant would use her position to have books taken away from a display or have the display possibly removed is simply an abuse of her power.

When attempted censorship of this nature occurs, it marginalizes a group of people that deserve to be able to live their lives in ways they desire.  For many people in the LGBTQ community who live in rural West Tennessee, I can imagine that being open about their relationships or their gender identities can be challenging.  When elected representatives feel the need to say LGBTQ books and authors should not be displayed, what message does that send to the LGBTQ community?

Books are places where we all can go to remove ourselves from whatever tension or anxiety we experience in our actual lives.  Books can also be places where we can see reflections of ourselves; where we can relate to characters or stories and then use those as tools to navigate challenging aspects in our own worlds.  I cannot begin to imagine how important that might be for a child who identifies as LGBTQ but has yet to find the voice they need to tell their story.

The term “culture war” is thrown around a lot and maybe that’s where we are, but I know this is a fight worth having regardless of the political players involved.  Our society as a whole and our community specifically must move beyond the antiquated idea that a lifestyle choice or gender identification is somehow morally wrong.  It’s not.

What is morally reprehensible, however, is marginalizing a group of people simply because they want to be able to live their lives without moral persecution.  As a citizen of Madison County, I’m deeply embarrassed that some of our leaders believe that we all are not created equal.  As a human being, I’m deeply hurt for my LGBTQ brothers and sisters who have been made to feel less than by people in positions of power.  We can do better.

The post Madison County “culture war” is a fight worth having appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 4

Related
WREG

Memphis man wins age, race discrimination lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who said he was fired because of his race and age has been awarded a major settlement in federal court. Victor Boddie is celebrating what would be called a David versus Goliath courtroom victory. “I was vindicated. I was definitely vindicated,” Boddie said. “I was just stunned. I didn’t […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ceremonial signing of truth in sentencing bill Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans who commit certain violent crimes will have to serve their entire sentence once a new law goes in affect July first. Two of the state’s top Republicans, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton will be in the Bluff City Thursday, for a “ceremonial signing” of the state’s Truth In Sentencing bill.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis documentary captures ‘power of democracy’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based entertainment company, 16 Bars Entertainment, will have one limited documentary screening of “United Front: The 1991 People’s Convention Memphis,” on June 28 at 7 p.m. The showing will take place at Malco Studio On The Square screen 4. The people’s convention ultimately...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
County
Madison County, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Madison County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Jackson, TN
Jackson, TN
Government
Jackson, TN
Society
WREG

Damien Echols of ‘West Memphis 3’ back in court

UPDATE: The judge has denied the argument and declined the DNA testing. According to a WREG reporter who was inside the courtroom, the judge denied the DNA testing because her hands were tied due to current legislation. WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — It has been almost 30 years since the bodies of three boys were […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. assessor calls for limited housing rentals in Memphis and suburbs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Within the past two years, property in Shelby County has become extremely attractive to outside real estate investors. Over 7,000 single-family homes were purchased by outside investors in Shelby County in the last two years, limiting the supply of affordable housing for first-time homebuyers. Now, the Lagrange...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bryant
WREG

Church going virtual to help members save on gas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A church in Cordova is going virtual two Sundays a month to help its 470 members save money on gas. The Church at the Well is making the move as the average gas price in the Bluff City hits $4.60 per gallon, according to AAA. “People shouldn’t have to choose between […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

New police chief discusses future Olive Branch department vision

Incoming Olive Branch Police Chief Bill Cox talked about his vision for the department during a recent visit to the Rotary Club of Olive Branch at Olive Branch Country Club. Cox will become the new Chief of Police July 1. Cox, a veteran of 20 years in law enforcement, including...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culture War#Brothers And Sisters#County Commission#Artsculture#Racism#Beale Street June 4
actionnews5.com

Hope Heights fined for nearly week long elevator outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hope Heights, a 10-floor high-rise public housing community rented to the elderly and disabled, was fined $250 by the Shelby County Environmental Court for both of its elevators not working for nearly a week. Resident Del Jay Field said she was stuck in her 5th-floor apartment...
MEMPHIS, TN
shelby-news.com

Gas leaks detected in Germantown, Collierville

On Tuesday, Germantown was one of three Shelby County locations in which residents recently reported a strong odor of natural gas. Memphis Light, Gas and Water representatives said that they would “perform routine maintenance involving mercaptan at three natural gas facilities on June 22.”. The aroma was detected at...
GERMANTOWN, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis animal rescue raising money to save burned, 'tortured' dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis dog is in critical condition but recovering after being found with significant burns Wednesday by a Memphis-area dog rescue. Tails of Hope Dog Rescue, which specializes in dogs with medical challenges, found the dog, now named Riona, after receiving a call from Memphis Animal Services (MAS) about her condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
WREG

Rising Memphis-area rent may be here to stay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Memphis and across the nation, call it a sign of the time for tenants as rent increases and soars through the roof. Carter Group Realtors manages about 50 apartment units. Owner Steven R. Ford said he knows many Memphians are struggling and they have avoided passing on excessive rent hikes. “When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tom Lee Park construction is 40% finished

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The loftiest park expansion in Memphis history is on budget and on time. Memphis River Parks Partnership provided downtown residents with an update on construction at Tom Lee Park on June 21. Before a standing-room-only meeting at Beale Street Landing Tuesday night, members of the Downtown...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD deputy chief on reckless driving: ‘We’re still out there’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City officials are cracking down on drag racing and reckless driving. Memphis Police presented to City Council members Tuesday about what is happening in the streets of the Bluff City. WREG spoke with an MPD leader about what’s being done to curb reckless driving. Paul Wright, a deputy chief with MPD, told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

5K+
Followers
865
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy