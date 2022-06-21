ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the most expensive homes in California, Maryland metro area

Bay Net

PUBLIC NOTICE: Increase In Motorcycle Activity In Southern Maryland

SOLOMONS, Md. – Harley Davidson has selected Solomons, MD as one of their Mid-Atlantic Regional HOG Rallies for 2022. The rally begins Thursday, June 23rd, and will run through Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Approximately 1,500 attendees are expected to attend this rally over the planned 3-day event, with HOG...
SOLOMONS, MD
Commercial Observer

Laurel Apartments Change Hands in $35M Deal

A joint venture between Corner Lot Advisors and Midloch Investment Partners has acquired Ashbury Courts, a 156-unit multifamily building in Laurel, Md., for $35 million. “This investment is a transit-oriented apartment, which we like, and also has a great location in between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore providing access to both metros,” Andy Sinclair, principal and CEO of Midloch Investment Partners, told Commercial Observer. “We’ve always been big fans of in-fill locations, which is part of our long-term strategy, and it’s hard to find those attributes.”
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Fireworks shows canceled, rescheduled due to worker shortages

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A shortage of qualified pyrotechnic workers has resulted in the rescheduling or cancellation of Independence Day fireworks displays in some of the region's communities, according to local officials. Fireworks displays have been rescheduled in Vienna, Virginia, and the City of Fairfax from July 4th to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WMDT.com

Vehicles For Change expanding to the Eastern Shore

SALISBURY, Md. – A new resource is coming to the Eastern Shore called Vehicles For Change. The nonprofit is based in Maryland but is set to soon open a location in Salisbury. Vehicles For Change help low-income families get a car that will help them support their families and get back and forth from work. This is a full community effort as the community will donate the cars to the nonprofit.
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Weekly

New Bridge Links WB&A Trails

It’s “huge,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. It’s “fantastic,” said Jon Korin, president of Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Local officials were praising the latest step in connecting a recreational trail from Anne Arundel County to Prince George’s County....
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Worcester County campgrounds get parking flexibility

Local campgrounds like Frontier Town on Route 611 that provide rentals and memberships could be given flexibility in terms of how far parking is from campsites after the Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to amend the zoning code to allow parking to be more than 600 feet away with approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Bay Weekly

New Ego Alley Restaurant Donates to Annapolis Community Pool

The anticipated Annapolis location of the Choptank restaurant is due to open the first week of July in downtown. Situated on Ego Alley on Compromise Street, the second location of the restaurant owned by the Atlas Restaurant Group will have a similar concept to the Fells Point, Baltimore location but with “an elevated design and broader menu options,” says Atlas’ director of marketing and public relations, Joe Sweeney. “It is also much bigger than our Baltimore location.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Ocean City Today

Worcester County tables red light bus cameras

Efforts to install “red light” cameras on school buses in Worcester County were stalled on Tuesday after the commissioners raised questions on the payouts, particularly with bus contractors. Bus Patrol, a company that installs monitoring systems on school buses to capture traffic violations like running the stop signs...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Intoxicated Man Armed With Handgun Arrested At Hotel

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 22, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m. officers responded for a report of an intoxicated subject armed with a handgun at the Extended Stay located at 1 Womack Drive in Annapolis. Officers located the subject in the parking lot of the business. While speaking with...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Ocean City Today

Commissioners allow for even more traffic woes

No one really doubted the outcome when the Worcester County Commissioners scheduled Tuesday’s public hearings (June 21, 2022) to facilitate making the “conceptual” expansions of two major developments, the Triple Crown Estates and Frontier Town, a reality. It’s all about the smell of money. Only a...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Worcester voter registration deadline set for Tuesday

The deadline to register to vote in the July primary election is just days away and the campaigns for seats within Worcester County are starting to heat up. Any resident in the county who wants to participate in next month’s primaries, scheduled for July 19, have until June 28 to register.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
97 Rock

Most Washington Drivers Have No Idea What This Button Does

There's a button on your car or truck dashboard that might have you baffled. A lot of Washington drivers even struggle to figure out its use. Summer is here and your car's air conditioning can be baffling. Buttons can be gibberish but a Do It Yourself website breaks down exactly what each of those air conditioning buttons does and even I was surprised that I didn't know as much as I thought I did.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ocean City Today

Community Briefs 06/24/2022

Several Worcester County residents earned a spot on the dean’s list for their respective schools. • Gracie Mitchell of Snow Hill, was named to Bucknell University Dean's List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

