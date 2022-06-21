Cities with the most expensive homes in California, Maryland metro area

SALISBURY, Md. – A new resource is coming to the Eastern Shore called Vehicles For Change. The nonprofit is based in Maryland but is set to soon open a location in Salisbury. Vehicles For Change help low-income families get a car that will help them support their families and get back and forth from work. This is a full community effort as the community will donate the cars to the nonprofit.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO