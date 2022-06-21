Cities with the most expensive homes in Cumberland metro area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant on Wednesday in Fulton County.WTAJ-TV reports the explosion happened just before noon at Ilera Healthcare on North Hess Road in Taylor Township. One of the six injured people was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh with burns on more than 30 percent of their body.The Ilera Healthcare facility has at least 300 workers.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO