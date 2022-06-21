Cities with the most expensive homes in Cumberland metro area

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents are cleaning up at a farm that damaged barns and crops after the Wednesday night storms. The farm across from Bence’s Farm Equipment, owned by J. Roy Bence, suffered damage to multiple buildings, a metal corn crib and several roofs. Two doors on Bence’s main barn were torn off their […]
Beginning Friday, June 24, 2022, through July 22, 2022, Fayette Street will be closed 7:00 am - 5:00 pm from Brooke Avenue to Wills Creek Avenue as part of the water main replacement project. Please plan to take alternate routes. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your...
Furniture manufacturer Gat Creek is undergoing an expansion of its Berkeley Springs factory that will see more jobs for local workers. The factory ships around $25 million worth of products across the country annually and employs 150 workers. The expansion is expected to bring 65 more to the facility and double its production capacity.
DAVIS, W.Va. – A group of citizens and business owners in Davis went to the town council meeting on Wednesday to express their support for an alternative Corridor H route. The group says they have a petition for the West Virginia Division of Highways to reconsider the current route that includes the signatures of 22 […]
Firefighters in Maryland worked to battle a tricky blaze that left a Washington County home with extensive damage overnight. Flames tore through a home in the 12600 block of Ailanthus Drive near Old Forge Road in Hagerstown at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, prompting a response from first responders in multiple agencies in the area.
PITTSBURGH — Strong thunderstorms caused damage as they moved through western Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. See the storm damage: Click the video player above. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 video showed a large tree that fell on a home on Maple Lane in Edgeworth, Allegheny...
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the Tuesday, June 21 murder of a Kernstown man. A media release from the office of Sheriff Lenny Millholland today stated that deputies were making a welfare check at the Fay Street home of Rufus Holland Tuesday morning when they discovered a blood-like substance on the front door.
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant Wednesday afternoon. The call came in just before noon for an explosion at 3786 N. Hess Road (Ilera Healthcare) in Taylor Township, according to Fulton County Coroner Berley Souders. The explosion was said to be from a generator on […]
Effective: 2022-06-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
HAGERSTOWN, MD (June 20, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Pleasant Valley Road. The road will be closed on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The road will be closed from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for pipe replacement. For additional information, please contact Washington...
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has expanded its brick-and-mortar footprint to eight states with the debut of its first location in Maryland. Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet opened the doors to a store at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., on June 16. The new outlet marked the chain’s 424th store, with locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey and now Maryland.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation after six people were hurt in an explosion at a medical marijuana plant, authorities say. Emergency crews were called to the explosion at the Ilera Healthcare facility located at 3786 North Hess Road in Taylor Township at the Fulton and Bedford County line around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, according to emergency dispatchers.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant on Wednesday in Fulton County.WTAJ-TV reports the explosion happened just before noon at Ilera Healthcare on North Hess Road in Taylor Township. One of the six injured people was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh with burns on more than 30 percent of their body.The Ilera Healthcare facility has at least 300 workers.
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An email scam targeted the Somerset County Treasurer’s office leaving police with questions as they investigate the loss of more than $11,000. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Somerset County Treasurer’s office received an email they believed was from the Somerset County Head Commissioner on June 8. The email asked […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were called when an Ebensburg man found multiple guns were stolen from a residence totaling a value of $2,500. The incident reportedly happened at the man’s residence on Miller Road in East Carroll Twp. sometime between April 1 and May 22. The six guns, five rifles and a shotgun, […]
SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after two men broke into a laundromat but weren’t able to cut through a wall to get into the locked area of the shop. The burglary happened back on Sunday, May 29 at West End Laundry at 4151 Glades Pike in Somerset. Police were called around 7 […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of June 17. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Sierra Barron, 21, of the Meyersdale area — wanted for DUI Tyler Glover, 21, of […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after six stolen rifles were found at the bottom of Paint Creek in Somerset County. Troopers report that three people were swimming in the “Rocks” in Paint Creek (Paint Township) on June 16 when they found a blue tarp that contained six rifles. Troopers and the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man was rushed to the hospital after crashing his Yamaha sports bike into an electric fence, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. According to PSP, the 41-year-old was traveling on New Centerville Road (Route 281) in Milford Township on June 10. At around 9:30 p.m. the driver lost control […]
