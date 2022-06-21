ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

SFFR extinguishes early morning house fire

By Todd Epp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –Fire officials are investigating an early morning house fire. Shortly before 3:30 this morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to a home in the 300 block of north Nesmith Avenue for a report of a structure fire. Upon their arrival, crews saw visible...

Car enthusiasts heading to Valley Springs Saturday

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Car enthusiasts will be heading to Valley Springs, South Dakota, this weekend for AutoMania. The free, family-friendly event will feature hundreds of cars on display this Saturday. There will also be food, music, and vendors. A shuttle bus will be available in Harrisburg beginning at 11 am to help with parking and gas. Half of the proceeds of all outside beverages will be given to the Valley Springs Fire Department. Find more information:
Fresh, local products at Lake Lorraine Farmers Market today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The only farmers market in western Sioux Falls will be open later this afternoon. The Lake Lorraine Farmers Market is open every Thursday from 4 until 7 through October. Shoppers will find a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, and more from local producers. The market is located on the east side of the lake in the parking lot south of Hobby Lobby.
Voices Against Cancer initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Vocies Against Cancer Initiative holds it’s inaugural event on July 9th. The Initiative’s goal is to raise funds and awareness for the fight against cancer, with an emphasis towards childhood cancer and childhood cancer research. According to cancer.gov, pediactric cancer is a term used to describe cancers that occur between birth and 14 years of age. Pediatric cancers are very rare and may differ from adult cancers in the way they grow and spread, how they are treated, and how they respond to treatment. The most common types of pediatric cancer are leukemia, brain and spinal cord tumors, lymphoma, neuroblastoma, Wilms tumor (a type of kidney cancer), retinoblastoma, and cancers of the bone and soft tissue.
It’s almost time for Zippity Zoo Day at the Great Plains Zoo!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History (GPZ) invites you to the most magical zoo day of the year – Zippity Zoo Day!. It all kicks off Saturday, June 25 at 9 am. The event ends at 4 pm (last event admission is 3 pm). Special event pricing is in effect – only $5 for zoo members! Skip the line and purchase tickets online at GreatZoo.org/Events/Zippity-Zoo-Day.
A Look Back: How AG Ravnsborg’s career rose–and fell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — When he ran for Attorney General in 2018, Jason Ravnsborg was a little-known politician and lawyer from Yankton. His first big political race was the 2014 Republican U.S. Senate primary that featured another political newcomer, Dr. Annette Bosworth; state Rep. Stace Nelson, a retired NCIS officer; state Sen. Larry Rhoden; and eventual winner, the recently retired Gov. Mike Rounds.
Morning Sports Update: Former Baltimore Raven Tony Siragusa dead at 55; Twins fall again to the Guardians; Canaries’ Ulrich extends hitting streak to 18 games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KWSN.com) — -Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who helped lead a stout Baltimore defense to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday. The man known as “the Goose” was popular with fans because of his fun-loving personality, which also helped him transition to broadcasting after his playing career. He was 55.
