Champaign, IL

Cities with the most expensive homes in Champaign metro area

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Cities with the most expensive homes in Champaign metro area

WCIA

Temporary pop-up park complete, permanent plan in the works

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pop-up park in a notably underserved Champaign neighborhood got its final touches Wednesday ahead of a Thursday evening ribbon-cutting ceremony. After about three months of planning, Hedge POP! Park popped up in the last couple of weeks at the corner of Hedge Road and Garden Hills Drive in the Garden […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sangamon Valley Public Water District issues water usage restriction

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Sangamon Valley Public Water District issued a warning asking people to restrict their water usage. In a news release Thursday, officials stated their facilities had power outages because of a power spike issue from Ameren Illinois. “All of our wells have surge protection and this particular spike was […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Drought declared in Central Illinois

The latest Drought Monitor came out this Thursday morning, and as expected, we have seen a spreading and intensification of dry conditions across Central Illinois. What you can see above is the comparison between today’s Drought Monitor and the one that came out last Thursday. Due to temperatures in the 80s, 90s, and even 100’s […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County – Where Money Grows on Trees And Outrage Is Selective

While several locals chose to create all kinds of misinformation, tell lies, and even tried to change laws over the county not getting their no-bid farm rent of less than $35,000.00 last year, we can only wonder where their concern and outrage is with the Sheriff’s Office spending $47,529.64 of their tax dollars on body cameras and dash cameras of which most are not even being used dating clear back to 2015.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Lake Decatur water levels

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Decatur provides water services for around 78 thousand people in Decatur and the village of mount zion. The last time the Decatur water treatment facility had to do something because of the lake’s water levels was in 2011. Officials said they’ve noticed less water flowing to the lake over the […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Where to watch fireworks this 4th of July holiday

(WAND) - WAND News is tracking where you can go to watch fireworks leading up to and on the 4th of July this year. We will continue adding to this list as more events are announced. Arthur: June 25, Jurgens Park, 9:30 p.m. Arcola: June 26, Best Western Plus Green...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Lane closure happening in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane on Kirby Avenue in Champaign will be closed this weekend as crews perform sewer repairs between Alma and Dodds Drives. The right lane of westbound Kirby between Alma and Dodds will close at 7 a.m. on Thursday and remain closed until 8 a.m. the following Monday. This work is […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
#Zillow
WCIA

Patched potholes leave gravel mess in Urbana front yards

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is using technology you may not recognize to fill potholes. The past four years, the city has used a spraypatcher to patch certain potholes. Vince Gustafson, the Urbana Public Works Deputy Director, said this is a more efficient way to fill...
URBANA, IL
thecentersquare.com

Lawmakers frustrated over blocked rail crossings and late passenger trains

(The Center Square) – The head of the Federal Railroad Administration was put on the defensive regarding poor on-time service by Amtrak trains in Illinois that taxpayers subsidize. During a recent House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials hearing examining freight rail safety, Federal...
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisnewsroom.org

Champaign County police turn to financial incentives to fill vacancies

CHAMPAIGN – Police departments across the U.S., including in Champaign County, are facing staffing shortages. The Champaign police department is using financial incentives to try to fill 20 officer openings. Within the last few months, it filled several vacancies after offering a $20,000 signing bonus. “Recruiting is getting harder,”...
chambanamoms.com

Illinois Schools Closed for Election Day Nov. 8

While many students in the Champaign-Urbana area are enjoying their share of summer fun, area school boards are finalizing calendars for the upcoming year. Families may notice those calendars will include a day off from school on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day became an official holiday after Governor...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Heat and corn

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the return of hot temperatures this week and without rainfall expectations, the corn crop in east-central Illinois is going to deteriorate. Hot temperatures are talking a toll on your corn fields says crop physiologist Fred Below at the University of Illinois “It is awful hot for this time in June, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Inside look at Central HS renovations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the final summer of renovations for Central High School and students are in for some impressive changes to the campus. The $102.7 million construction started in 2018 following Champaign School District’s $183 million referendum. Elizabeth Stegmaier, Director of Capitol Projects and Planning, gave us a tour and overview of the changes made to the building.
WCIA

Police and city leaders ask for help with “pop up parties”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Last summer, we heard about a lot of these pop-up parties in and around downtown Champaign, but police said these types of gatherings are mobile. So Sunday one popped up at the Mach 1 on Bloomington Rd. in Champaign. That’s where 18-year-old Prentiss Jackson was shot several times and killed. Police […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Confederate monuments moved in Macon after years of dispute

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Two Confederate monuments are being moved in middle Georgia's largest city after relocation plans were stalled for years by lawsuits. Crews began moving the monuments Wednesday, The Telegraph of Macon reports, using $160,000 in private money raised by a community foundation. The monuments are going...
MACON, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Council Tables Vote on Mayor, Treasurer, Aldermen Pay Raises

The Danville City Council has tabled a vote on pay raises for the mayor, city treasurer, and elected aldermen until July 19th. The plan, proposed by Vice-Mayor Bob Iverson, had called for the mayor’s salary, after the next municipal election, to increase from $75,000 to $95,000; and then eventually up to $125,000 in May of 2026. The treasurer would initially increase to $50,000, and then eventually to $65,000 in 2026. Pay for aldermen would jump from $225 monthly to $300 monthly in the spring of 2023, for the newly elected.
DANVILLE, IL

