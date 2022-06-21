Cities with the most expensive homes in Danville metro area

The Danville City Council has tabled a vote on pay raises for the mayor, city treasurer, and elected aldermen until July 19th. The plan, proposed by Vice-Mayor Bob Iverson, had called for the mayor’s salary, after the next municipal election, to increase from $75,000 to $95,000; and then eventually up to $125,000 in May of 2026. The treasurer would initially increase to $50,000, and then eventually to $65,000 in 2026. Pay for aldermen would jump from $225 monthly to $300 monthly in the spring of 2023, for the newly elected.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO