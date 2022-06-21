ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia woman has been missing since November 2021

By D. Malik
phl17.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen...

phl17.com

Comments / 2

 

CBS Philly

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Quadruple Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shootout in South Philadelphia Thursday night, police said. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street. Police said two 36-year-old men died. Both were shot multiple times. Police identified the victims as Raheem Hargust and Vincent Jackson of Philadelphia. Two other men are in critical condition. Police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in his right leg. A 28-year-old man was shot in the face, neck, and arm. Police said more than 30 shots were fired and say multiple gunmen were involved. Investigators also said at least one of the victims was in possession of a gun. There are no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Parker, PA
fox29.com

Loved ones remember woman killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA - Loved ones are grieving the loss of a Philadelphia woman who police say was killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday night in Germantown. Dia Lee, 21, was crossing Germantown Avenue on Culter Street around 7 p.m. when police say a speeding Tesla struck her and kept driving. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Brothers charged in Philadelphia street shooting that injured 2, prosecutors say

PHILADELPHIA - Two brothers were charged in a Philadelphia street shooting that prosecutors say erupted between two gunmen who were legally licensed to carry. Zimair Bundy and Hymid Bundy each face several charges including aggravated assault and weapons offenses, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Investigators believe an argument...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Release Image Of Tesla Wanted In Deadly Hit-And-Run In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the city’s Germantown neighborhood Monday night. Philadelphia police need help to identify the driver behind the wheel of this car. It’s a grey Tesla and its front windshield is caved in. The vehicle also has heavy damage to the front passenger’s side. Police say a 21-year-old was crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street when a driver in the Tesla struck and killed them Monday evening. “Clearly, speed was a factor and she was hit very hard,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. Police say the impact of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing 13-year-old last seen on King Place in Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on June 18, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Kelsiy Gilliam was last seen on the 1300 block of King Place around 1:00 PM. Gilliam was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black tights and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Suburban Philly Park Was Suspected Suicide, Police Say

Suicide was suspected in the death of a man found in a park in the Philadelphia suburbs just before Father's Day weekend, authorities said. The grueling discovery was made around 7:45 a.m. Friday, June 17, when a resident walking along a trail in Whitpain Township's Wentz Run Park noticed a man, later identified as Donte Jones, leaning against a piece of playground equipment, local police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Two men admit to roles in Willow Grove Park Mall shooting

NORRISTOWN — Two Philadelphia men were sent to prison in connection with their roles in a shooting that seriously injured a third man after a verbal altercation outside the Willow Grove Park Mall. Heyzer Perez Maldonado, 20, and Justin Bermudez, 18, each was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to...
WILLOW GROVE, PA
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Missing Man May Be In Camden Or Philadelphia

A man who went missing nine days ago may be in the Camden or Philadelphia areas, authorities said. On Monday, June 20, Samuel Rhoads 5th, was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. He was last heard from by family on June 13, according to Gloucester Township police.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Lieutenant Caught On Recording Allegedly Using Racial Slur

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a lieutenant who allegedly used a racial slur on a recorded line. The department became aware of the recording on Wednesday. The lieutenant is on restricted duty pending the outcome of an investigation. John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, released a statement Thursday night. “We condemn this language, which has no place not only among our force but in every workplace,” McNesby said. “This incident does not reflect the fact that our officers work hard every day to serve our diverse city with integrity and honor.” The Citizens Police Oversight...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Woman drove into Old Navy’s doors at Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting

If you were at the Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting on Monday, June 20th in the late afternoon you may have witnessed someone drive a car into the front door of Old Navy. In the police complaint, the investigating officer found that a 22-year-old Norristown woman had attempted to strike her mother with the vehicle before going up onto the curb and hitting the building. The mother and a passerby were slightly struck by the vehicle.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
NBC Philadelphia

76-Year-Old Man Killed, 5 Others Shot in Philadelphia Overnight

Another night of gun violence in Philadelphia took the lives of two men, including a 76-year-old out for a walk, and injured three others. The three separate shootings late Monday night into Tuesday morning spread across the city – from West Philadelphia to Frankford. At daybreak Tuesday, a 76-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

