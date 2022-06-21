ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

One person in 'extremely critical condition' after Smith County shooting

By From staff reports
 2 days ago

One person is in "extremely critical condition" and another detained after a Monday night shooting in Smith County. Deputies responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the 11800 block of County...

Fatal Van Zandt County Crash

One man was killed and a woman injured shortly after 2am Thursday morning about 2 miles south of Grand Saline. Troopers report that 28-year-old Austin J. Moore of Wills Point ran off the road, overcorrected and struck a power pole and a large boulder. The vehicle caught fire and Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 22-year-old Tatum M. Reed was hospitalized in critical condition.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
Athens police: Rumors of active shooter not true, suspect in custody after manhunt

A suspect has been arrested after he pointed a gun at police and prompted a manhunt Thursday in Henderson County. Raymond Loden is in custody after running from law enforcement earlier in the day. Henderson County Sheriff's Officers were at a residence on West College Street in Athens recovering a stolen vehicle when Loden confronted them, according to the sheriff's office.
ATHENS, TX
One seriously injured in Smith County shooting

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - At approximately 7:30 pm on June 20, 2022, Smith County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 11800 block of CR 4153 in reference to a deadly conduct. Upon the arrival of Deputies, a victim was located at the scene who had sustained one gunshot wound to the abdomen. Paramedics with UT Health EMS quickly arrived on scene and transported the victim to UT Health Main.Deputies and Investigators spoke with witnesses concerning the shooting and were able to identify a suspect. A short time later the suspect walked back to the location of the shooting and was detained by Deputies.The victim was immediately taken to surgery due to the severity of his wounds. At this time, he is in extremely critical condition with life threatening injuries.The Smith County Crime Scene Unit and Investigators are continuing their investigation and additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.The names of the involved parties are being withheld due to age constraints.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Teenager dies after being found inside car in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas -- A 17-year-old female found unresponsive in a vehicle Tuesday evening has died, Marshall police said Wednesday in a news release. Police said the teen was found around 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of Olive Street. The Marshall Fire Department was dispatched, and a police detective who...
MARSHALL, TX
Driver dies during Brownsboro PD traffic stop

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - During a routine traffic stop by a Brownsboro Police Department officer, a driver suffered a medical emergency and later died, despite lifesaving efforts by the officer and EMS personnel. According to a post on the Brownsboro PD Facebook page, the BPD officer on duty stopped a...
BROWNSBORO, TX
2-vehicle wreck slowing traffic on Beckham Ave.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is slowing near the intersection Beckham Avenue and Hospital Street in wake of a two-vehicle wreck that occurred Thursday evening. Tyler police officers and firefighters, along with EMS personnel, responded to the crash, which involved a silver passenger car and a red SUV. Motorists traveling...
TYLER, TX
One dead in officer-involved shooting

SMITH COUNTY — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting at a home near Lindale. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says it involved a pre-dawn Tuesday break-in, with the burglar reportedly assaulting his girlfriend and trying to take her phone away. Three small children were on the scene during the incident. Smith says officers responded and tried to talk to the boyfriend but shots were fired. The boyfriend was wounded and later died at a hospital. Per standard protocol, the officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation. We’ll pass along updates as they become available.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Public Safety
Minor dies in Marshall after being found unresponsive in car

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old female was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon in Marshall after being found unresponsive in a car. Marshall police responded to a call for service after the female was found, and the Marshall Fire Department was dispatched and a detective in the area responded to the Olive Street scene. “The female […]
MARSHALL, TX
Authorities identify man killed in Smith County officer-involved shooting

UPDATE (6/22) – The deceased was identified by authorities as 25-year-old Taylor Ray Stevenson from Greenville. ________________________________________________ SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lindale allegedly involving a man that broke into his girlfriend’s house and assaulted her, officials said. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said that the […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reports an officer-involved shooting occurred near Lindale. Tuesday at approximately 1:30 a.m., a woman called the Smith County Sheriff’s Office saying her daughter’s boyfriend was breaking into her daughter’s home. She said her daughter lived near the school in Lindale.
LINDALE, TX
Investigators say video files may help show origin of Kilgore hotel fire

DPS director says Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’. Hear testimony from DPS director Steve McCraw at the Senate Special Committee on Uvalde. East Texas auto mechanic explains how to handle melted road tar. Updated: 5 hours ago. Justin Gilbert, manager at Cook Tire in Nacogdoches, explains what happens...
KILGORE, TX
Smith County jury sentences child molester to life

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury sentenced a Tyler man to life in prison Wednesday for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl in October 2019. According to a press release from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, the jury passed down the life sentence after they found Reginald M. Wickware, 52, guilty of the crime.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

