The Westminster Dog Show has crowned its new canine champion. Trumpet the Bloodhound won Best in Show at 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan on Wednesday night. The dog's win marks the first time a Bloodhound has won Best in Show at Westminster in the event's 146-year history. The famous canine competition — the second-longest continuous sporting event in the U.S. — took place at Lyndhurst Estate, a property along the Hudson River, about 25 miles north of Manhattan, in Tarrytown, New York.

TARRYTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO