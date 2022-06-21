ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Waterloo metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Oelwein planning to tear down Community Plaza

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Oelwein is getting ready to close and demolish the Oelwein Community Plaza located at 25 West Charles Street. Leaders with the Oelwein Plaza Foundation say the 60-plus-year-old building is deteriorating and becoming too expensive to repair. There are cracks in the wall, and the...
OELWEIN, IA
kwayradio.com

Contractor Arrested for Church Copper Theft

A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Waterloo, IA
Business
Waterloo, IA
Real Estate
Waterloo, IA
Government
Cedar Falls, IA
Real Estate
Local
Iowa Government
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Cedar Falls, IA
Business
Cedar Falls, IA
Government
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Couple Wins Nearly $400,000 From Iowa Lottery

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids couple is choosing a lump sum payment instead of $25,000 a year for the rest of their lives. Chuck and Sherry Thomas won a Lucky for Life drawing last November. The Iowa Lottery says they are choosing to take the one-time payment of just under $400,000 instead of the annual payments. Lucky for Life tickets cost $2, and there are nightly drawings.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I-380 Expansion One Step Closer

The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
KCRG.com

Uptown Marion redevelopment project hits new milestone

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A years-long redevelopment of Uptown Marion hit a new milestone on Monday as crews put the final touches on 10th Street, just north of 7th Avenue. That part of 10th Street, outside of the main entrances for places like Goldfinch and Fry-Dae, had to close for months due to the construction.
MARION, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow
98.1 KHAK

Amazing: Eastern Iowa Motorist Drives into Wet Cement [PHOTO]

Everyone has an off day here or there, right? We are all, after all, human. Still, there's a certain level of intelligence one must poses even on their worst day in order to, say, drive a motor vehicle. For one unnamed West Union motorist, yesterday (June 22) was not his/her...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
voiceofalexandria.com

State legislation is changing Mason City firework ordinance

You may have noticed firework vendors where they weren't in years past. That's because of recent state legislation. During the last legislative session, the Legislature passed and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill allowing the sale of fireworks in any location in the state zoned for commercial or industrial purposes.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

NE Iowa man charged with letting over 3,000 hogs starve to death

RANDALIA, Iowa (KWWL) - A Fayette County man is accused of letting over 3,000 hogs die on his property earlier this month because he did not feed them. Forty-one-year-old Derek Smith turned himself in to Fayette County deputies on June 9th, after he was investigated for livestock neglect charges. A criminal complaint says Smith was found to be neglecting 3,200 feeder hogs on June 2.
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an eastern Iowa gun shop has concerns about proposed Red Flag Laws. Red Flag laws allow people to petition the courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people they believe are dangerous to themselves or others. Nineteen states, and Washington, D.C. have Red Flag Laws in place, but Iowa doesn’t. It’s been a hot topic because of the recent rash of shootings across the country.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Four Eastern Iowans Competing On TV's American Ninja Warrior

(Undated) -- Four natives of eastern Iowa are moving on the semi-final rounds of TV's American Ninja Warrior Competition on NBC. Those competing include: Levi Enright, a 21-year-old fitness instructor from Cedar Falls, Hudson, Iowa native Jackson Twait, a 24-year-old Actuary from Des Moines, Chris Behrends, a 21-year-old University of Northern Iowa student from Cedar Falls, and 20-year-old Army Medic Drew Nester of Cedar Rapids. The competition continues July 18th in Los Angeles. The finals are in Las Vegas in August.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Man sentenced for vandalizing North iowa Fairgrounds

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trashing the North Iowa Fairgrounds results in probation. Justin Lee Holt, 45 of Mason City, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $2,035 in damages. Holt pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and third-degree criminal mischief.
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy