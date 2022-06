GREENFIELD — Barbara Bodzin, Executive Director of LifePath, has announced her retirement, effective March 17, 2023. . Mary Giannetti, board president, will lead the organization as it hires its next executive director. “Barbara has led the agency with compassion, ingenuity, and inclusion as she worked to carry out LifePath’s mission,” she said. “We intend to make the most of what is left of our valuable time together. We have been focused on our succession planning and we are grateful to have the next nine months to complete a thorough search and select a well-qualified candidate to lead the agency.”

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO