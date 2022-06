The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night and they may be doing so with forward Nazem Kadri. Kadri has been out of the Colorado lineup since Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers. In that game, Kadri was hit from behind by Evander Kane, injuring his hand. On June 9th, he underwent thumb surgery and has been working his way back to the lineup, with the hope of playing in the Stanley Cup Final.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO