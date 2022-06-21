The Oxford graduate that 'pulled off the scam of the century'

Nicola Peltz Beckham is not the first American actress to marry into British royalty in the past few years. Meghan Markle got there first. But the Duchess of Sussex and Peltz Beckham have another experience in common: exposure to a sometimes disparaging British press. Which may explain her firm but diplomatic position on whether she and her 23-year-old husband, Brooklyn, might one day live in London: ‘I would say no, but you never know,’ the 27-year-old says, sipping daintily on a hot chocolate in a quiet corner of The Mark hotel in Manhattan. ‘Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family.’ A family whose wealth – her father, Nelson, is an investment titan – dwarfs even that of Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria.

