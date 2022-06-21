ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Cities with the most expensive homes in Tuscaloosa metro area

By Stacker
selmasun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

selmasun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
selmasun.com

Sanders Fortier fails to win Democrat nomination for governor

Malika Sanders Fortier of Selma was defeated in her attempt to be the Democrat candidate for governor. Yolanda Rochelle Flowers of Jefferson County received 54.4% of the vote to Sanders Fortier’s 45.6% in the June 21 runoff. Flowers will face Republican nominee and incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in November.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Shirley Ann Marshall

Shirley Ann Marshall, age 59, of Jones, passed away June 7. Graveside service were June 11 at Lorenzo Harrison Memorial Gardens, Selma.
JONES, AL
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Joey Kevin Williams

Joey Kevin Williams, age 50, of Jones, passed away on June 8. Graveside services were June 11 at Pineview Memory Gardens in Valley Grande with Shane D. Ogle officiating.
JONES, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy