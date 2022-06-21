Cities with the most expensive homes in Tuscaloosa metro area

Malika Sanders Fortier of Selma was defeated in her attempt to be the Democrat candidate for governor. Yolanda Rochelle Flowers of Jefferson County received 54.4% of the vote to Sanders Fortier’s 45.6% in the June 21 runoff. Flowers will face Republican nominee and incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in November.
Robert L. Stewart, a former aide to U.S. Rep Terri Sewell, won the Democrat nomination for State Senate District 23 in the June 21 runoff, beating out longtime state senator Hank Sanders, who was trying to regain the seat. Stewart received 55.6% of the vote to defeat Sanders who got...
Comments / 0