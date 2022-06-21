Charlotte Hornets workout Malaki Branham & MarJon Beauchamp. Will they select them in the NBA Draft? | Locked On Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets might make some moves ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft before hiring their next head coach because that is just who they are as a basketball franchise right now. After being left at the altar by Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, the Charlotte Hornets are not...
Troy Weaver is at it again. The Detroit Pistons general manager agreed to a second trade in as many days, acquiring Memphis Tigers freshman center Jalen Duren with the 13th pick in the 2022 NBA draft in a three-team deal with the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets, the Free Press confirmed Thursday night.
Orlando Magic president Jeff Weltman this week said the team prides itself on being buttoned up and keeping its plans in-house, away from the general public. On Thursday, the Magic could take a victory lap for their latest efforts. Weltman and the Magic side-stepped nearly every reported expectation to select...
The Charlotte Hornets coaching search feels to be never ending. After being spurned by Warriros assistant Kenny Atkinson after verbally agreeing to be Charlotte’s next head coach, Michael Jordan and company are back to the drawing board to find their next leader. Reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday,...
Comments / 0