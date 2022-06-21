ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation taking bite out of new infrastructure projects

 2 days ago
KANSAS CITY (AP) —The price of a foot of water pipe in Tucson, Arizona: up 19%. The cost of a ton of asphalt in a small Massachusetts town: up 37%. The estimate to build a new airport terminal in Des Moines, Iowa: 69% higher, with a several year...

