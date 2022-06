As was the case last year, the Green Bay Packers placed just one player on Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 25 NFL players under the age of 25. That player was edge rusher Rashan Gary, who emerged as one of the game’s most disruptive pass-rushers in his third NFL season. He replaced cornerback Jaire Alexander, who turned 25 in February and is no longer eligible for the list.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO