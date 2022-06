The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Joshua Hurwit as Idaho’s next U.S. Attorney on a voice vote. Hurwit has been an assistant U.S. Attorney in Idaho since 2012. He was among three U.S. attorney nominees confirmed by the Senate on Monday; the other two were Jacqueline Romero for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and Gerard Karam for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. President Joe Biden nominated Hurwit to be Idaho’s top federal prosecutor on April 22. His nomination and the two others all cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO