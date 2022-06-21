Cities with the most expensive homes in Fayetteville metro area

Manufacturers : Benjamin Moore, Palram, LA Lighting, Philips, Q Tran LED. Structural Engineering : Tatum-Smith-Welcher Engineers. Text description provided by the architects. The Osage Park Pavilion is a gateway and centerpiece for Osage Park, which resides at the northern end of a small municipal airport in Bentonville, Arkansas. The airport is a playground for unique small aircraft, and this pavilion derives its playful form and structural expression from aircraft wing design. The simple, fluid form lifts seamlessly out of the ground, evolving into a light, airy structure that celebrates natural light pouring through repetitive structural elements and the dynamic, undulating Arkansas-sourced cypress facade.
Comments / 0