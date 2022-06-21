ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Cities with the most expensive homes in Fayetteville metro area

By Stacker
dequeenbee.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.dequeenbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
talkbusiness.net

‘The Bricks’ to expand residential living space in downtown Fort Smith

More residential living will open in downtown Fort Smith as early as January 2023, with Ghan & Cooper Commercial Properties beginning a $6.5 million renovation of a former hotel into 66 apartments. The developers say it will provide “convenience living” amid “modern luxuries.”. Fort Smith-based Ghan &...
FORT SMITH, AR
ArchDaily

Osage Park Pavilion / modus studio

Manufacturers : Benjamin Moore, Palram, LA Lighting, Philips, Q Tran LED. Structural Engineering : Tatum-Smith-Welcher Engineers. Text description provided by the architects. The Osage Park Pavilion is a gateway and centerpiece for Osage Park, which resides at the northern end of a small municipal airport in Bentonville, Arkansas. The airport is a playground for unique small aircraft, and this pavilion derives its playful form and structural expression from aircraft wing design. The simple, fluid form lifts seamlessly out of the ground, evolving into a light, airy structure that celebrates natural light pouring through repetitive structural elements and the dynamic, undulating Arkansas-sourced cypress facade.
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
Rogers, AR
Business
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Fayetteville, AR
Real Estate
Rogers, AR
Government
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Fayetteville, AR
Business
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue rose 8.96% in June report

The cumulative sales tax revenue reported by Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale totaled $8.691 million, up 8.96% in the June report. In the first six months of 2022 the revenue totals $49.666 million, up 13% from the $42.947 million reported in the same period of 2021. June sales tax reflects...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow
flyfishings.art

Best Lake To Live On In Arkansas

Best Lake To Live On In Arkansas. But, where arkansas shines is in the cost of housing. We are rated #6 out of 27 top places to live in little rock, ar. September, may and october are the most pleasant months in bella vista, while january and december are the least comfortable months. #10 best places to live in arkansas.walnut valley. Guides pick you up at your houseboat and take you to the best spots to score striped bass.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
talkbusiness.net

Gentry hired as Fort Smith IT chief, joins other new department heads

The city of Fort Smith’s new director of information technology is set to start his new job in July, when he will join two other new faces in the city offices, namely the director of solid waste and the mobility coordinator. City administration recently announced that James Gentry III...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Chipotle to open a Fort Smith location

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in Fort Smith later this year and will be part of a multi-tenant redevelopment of the former Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant in the northeast corner of Rogers Avenue and Interstate 540. Eric Nelson, principal and vice president of brokerage...
FORT SMITH, AR
WALA-TV FOX10

Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas, authorities say

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Although most worms are harmless, not all of them are. A dangerous species has just been spotted in Arkansas, according to state authorities. Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division...

Comments / 0

Community Policy