Cities with the most expensive homes in Jonesboro metro area

KEISER, Ark. (WREG) — Enough flushable wipes to fill a five-gallon bucket almost shut down the entire sewer system in Keiser, Arkansas. They clogged one of the town’s main sewer lines and it took workers days to unclog the line, which forced residents to cut down on water use and flush their toilets as little […]
Garland & Greenwood CPAs and Advisors opened its fifth office in the state with an expansion into the Jonesboro area. The company already has locations in Little Rock, Conway, Bentonville, and Hot Springs. A timetable to open the new office in Northeast Arkansas was not released. “We are excited to...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new sanitation director has been appointed for the city of Jonesboro. Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced during Tuesday’s city council meeting Patrick Courtois will serve in the position. “Patrick brings the type of leadership skills that I think will serve the residents of Jonesboro well...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County sheriff’s deputies say thieves stole more than $11,000 worth of diesel from two farmers. According to the initial incident report, the reported thefts occurred near the intersection of County Roads 963 and 926 east of Brookland. On Monday, June 20, one farmer...
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Although most worms are harmless, not all of them are. A dangerous species has just been spotted in Arkansas, according to state authorities. Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear backpacks will be required for all students from Kindergarten through 12 beginning the 2002-2023 school year. West Memphis School District Board approved the changes on Tuesday. Students will be able to use athletic bags, purses, and lunch bags which are subject to search and wanding.
$3 billion steel-making facility will be largest private project in the history of Arkansas and most advanced steel mill in North America. United States Steel Corp. broke ground in Osceola, Arkansas, on the company’s next-generation steel mill. The $3 billion steel-making facility will be the most advanced in North America and largest private project in the history of Arkansas, the company said in a release.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Below are the runoff election results we have thus far from around Region 8. Please note these results are not official. All are Republican party runoffs. STATE SENATE DISTRICT 22 - Representative John Payton 3732, Senator James Sturch 2634. Payton faces no opposition in the November...
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two cases of theft involving thousands of dollars of stolen diesel fuel. The incident report, released today, says the thefts took place near the 900-block of Craighead County Road 952. It was believed the thefts happened between June 9 and June 10.
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - One Poinsett County town will not celebrate Independence Day. The Weiner Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department announced Tuesday it will cancel this year’s Fourth of July celebration. In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason for the...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The heat has returned to Region 8. One good thing is that heat index values have not reached the threshold for a heat advisory to be issued and that should stay the same today.
UPDATE: The judge has denied the argument and declined the DNA testing. According to a WREG reporter who was inside the courtroom, the judge denied the DNA testing because her hands were tied due to current legislation. WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — It has been almost 30 years since the bodies of three boys were […]
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department was at the scene of a fire near a business in the south part of town. The fire was reported around 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of Apt. Drive. According to Jonesboro police dispatch, it was a rubbish fire that...
State Senate District 22 (50% areas reporting) REP Representative John Payton 1,309 (46.82%) REP Senator James Sturch 1,487 (53.18%) REP Judge Robert Griffin 297 (50.60%) REP Justice Wayne Long 290 (49.40%) State Representative District 02. REP State Representative Marsh Davis 366 (29.40%) REP Trey Steimel 879 (70.60%) Stone County Sheriff...
MARION, Ark.– A man is on the run after police say he robbed a bank in Marion, Arkansas Tuesday afternoon. The robbery happened at the Regions Bank on Block Street around 1:13 p.m. According to Marion Police, video footage from inside the bank shows the suspect demanding money from the teller, putting it in a […]
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A house fire on Saturday evening in Jonesboro is under investigation. According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, a call came in on June 18 at 7:39 p.m. to a house fire on Whitecliff Drive. When fire crews arrived they discovered a fire in a back room of...
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman reported someone stole her car, but she was the one who landed in jail. According to court documents, 47-year-old Shonda Wilson reported her 2009 Dodge Challenger had been stolen from her home on June 17. That same day, investigators said she filed an...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Jonesboro man faces a first-degree domestic battery charge after the Jonesboro police said he shot a woman, according to our content partner Region 8 News. Police said 18-year-old Keontaye Droughn shot a female victim in the right leg. It was reported that she was...
One driver was killed and one driver was flown to a hospital with injuries after a four-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 near the Union-Alexander County line Monday morning. 2 drivers seriously injured in head-on crash on Route 3 near Grand Tower. Updated: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT. |
CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-county chase after a deputy was run over has left a community on edge, saying it could have been a lot worse. Around 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, Cross County deputies attempted to stop a man who was wanted for attempted murder in Forrest City.
