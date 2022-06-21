ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Firefighters Contain Hollywood Hills Brush Fire

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPpGM_0gHJEkXD00
Photo: Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - Firefighters stopped the progress of a brush fire in the Hollywood Hills that burned one acre of medium-to-heavy brush Monday evening.

The Coyote Fire broke out around 9:40 p.m. at 3650 Barham Blvd. near the AVA Apartments and ground crews, water-dropping helicopters and Los Angeles County Fire Department hand crews joined forces to battle the fire in rugged terrain, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The fire was stopped in 75 minutes by 100 firefighters, Humphrey said. There were no evacuations and no structures were damaged.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Firefighters plan to spend several hours monitoring the scene.

"We'll be here for the entire night, even if the fire isn't active," Humphrey told KCAL9.

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

Sylmar fire causes major backup into SCV

A brush fire on Thursday afternoon in Sylmar burned about 25 acres, causing traffic coming into the Santa Clarita Valley on northbound Interstate 5 to almost stop, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. According to a statement from Nicholas Prange, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Crews contain brush fire in Sylmar

SYLMAR, Calif. - Crews have contained a brush fire that was burning in Sylmar Thursday afternoon. The fire was stopped at 25 acres and was burning near Lakeside Street and Telfair Avenue, off the 5 Freeway. Over 100 LAFD firefighters were on scene attacking the fire by ground and air.
LOS ANGELES, CA
timesnewsexpress.com

Firefighters respond to brush fire in Antelope Valley

Los Angeles County Fire Department units are responding to a roughly half-acre brush fire burning in the area of 48450 Three Points Road in the Northwest Antelope Valley. The fire broke out around 2:28 p.m. Thursday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Car overturns down Hollywood Hills embankment, lands near home

One person was pulled from a car that overturned down a Hollywood Hills embankment and landed near home Wednesday morning. The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. at 3174 N. Deronda Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Around 10:25 a.m., LAFD said one person had been extricated from the overturned vehicle, which came […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Man Dies at Big Dume Beach

A man died this afternoon in the waters off Big Dume Beach. Little information was immediately available as to the circumstances of the victim’s death or his identity.  A water rescue took place around 3 p.m. just below Cliffside Dr., with some initial reports indicating a boat had overturned, though this has yet to be […] The post Man Dies at Big Dume Beach appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
onscene.tv

LAFD Battle Ripping Greater Alarm Structure Fire | Los Angeles

06.21.2022 | 2:29 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a commercial structure fire. First arriving units located a one story 100′ x 100′ commercial building with fire showing from the roof. One commercial building was threatened to the west. Firefighters made an aggressive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Lightning Strike Suspected in Deaths of Woman and Dogs in Pico Rivera

A woman and her dogs were apparently struck and killed by lightning Wednesday in Pico Rivera as rare early summer thunderstorms hammered Southern California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The woman was walking the dogs just before 9 a.m. on a path near a riverbed at Mines...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Hills#Brush Fire#Accident#The Ava Apartments
L.A. Weekly

Jada Taylor Gipson Killed in Crash on Wrightcrest Drive [Los Angeles, CA]

Two-Vehicle Crash on Wrightcrest Drive Left One Fatality. The collision occurred around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive. Authorities said a female driver in a white sedan driving south on La Cienega rear-ended another vehicle for unknown reasons. The collision caused the car to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Newhall Man Identified As Community Pool Drowning Victim

The person who was brought to the attention of authorities as the victim of a possible drowning on Monday evening has been identified as a Newhall resident. Jack Smith, 82, of Newhall, was identified Tuesday as the person who died the evening before in a community hot tub on the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Canyon Country, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Woman arrested after her vehicle crashed into McDonald’s in Burbank (Burbank, CA)

Woman arrested after her vehicle crashed into McDonald’s in Burbank (Burbank, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, a vehicle crashed into McDonald’s in the city of Burbank just after midnight while officers arrested the female driver for DUI. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the 1100 block of San Fernando Boulevard at about 12:01 a.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
BURBANK, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy