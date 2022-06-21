Firefighters Contain Hollywood Hills Brush Fire

Photo: Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - Firefighters stopped the progress of a brush fire in the Hollywood Hills that burned one acre of medium-to-heavy brush Monday evening.

The Coyote Fire broke out around 9:40 p.m. at 3650 Barham Blvd. near the AVA Apartments and ground crews, water-dropping helicopters and Los Angeles County Fire Department hand crews joined forces to battle the fire in rugged terrain, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The fire was stopped in 75 minutes by 100 firefighters, Humphrey said. There were no evacuations and no structures were damaged.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Firefighters plan to spend several hours monitoring the scene.

"We'll be here for the entire night, even if the fire isn't active," Humphrey told KCAL9.